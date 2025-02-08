Review: THE IRISH AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY at Fulton Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Any true Dubliner worth his Guinness is familiar with the term “craic”. Craic (pronounced like crack) is an Irish word meaning “fun” or “a good time”. Fulton’s The Irish and How They Got That Way definitely delivers maximum craic!

The show is a tour-de-force musical review of the history, stories, songs and humor that celebrates the unique people of Ireland. The Fulton’s fourth floor space is transformed into a pub with a working bar in one corner, a small stage in another, and an accompanying piano and fiddle player in the third. The rest of the space is filled in by audience members who sit on barstools and swivel chairs adding ambiance and authenticity to the show.

The small cast is made up of some of the best and brightest Fulton regulars including Curt Dale Clark, David Girolmo, Heidi Kettenring, and Charis Leos. The company serve as narrators and storytellers, slipping in and out of various characters with ease and vibrancy. Madison Paige Buck and Jay Poff serve in supporting roles as a barkeep and waitress but add depth to the performance by contributing to many of the songs and skits.

Some of the songs are traditional Irish ballads that you would expect. (Yes, they sing the obligatory Danny Boy). But there is a surprising amount of variety including numbers with repeating melodies that perpetually speed up, and a finale number from Ireland’s most prominent rock band.

Director and choreographer, Marc Robin does an excellent job of keeping up the breakneck pace and energy of the show. As choreographer, he makes some interesting and appropriate movement choices for his actors. Although, your mind probably immediately goes to Riverdance when you think of Irish dancing, that really isn’t featured prominently in this show. Based on the density of the pub setting and how the audience is seated, there really isn’t room for so much kicking and flailing. Instead we get things like a George M. Cohen-inspired soft show for one number and some highly synchronized hand movements that mimics the motions of Irish immigrant-laborers for another

The Irish and How They Got That Way is a great early Saint Patricks’ Day present for yourself and your loved ones. It is a celebration of all the accomplishments of this group, and an acknowledgement of all the struggles they had to endure. You are going to need the luck of the Irish if you postpone buying tickets, word of mouth is going to make this a very popular show.

