Review: THE 39 STEPS at Oyster Mill Playhouse

The 39 Steps began as a 1915 novel by John Buchan. It took on a life of its own as it was adapted by Alfred Hitchcock for his 1935 spy thriller film. The original idea for a four-actor stage version by Corble and Dimon premiered in 1996 and was rewritten by Patrick Barlow in 2005. This madcap romp through England and Scotland follows Richard Hannay, who finds his boredom suddenly swept away as his gets unexpectedly caught up in a world of intrigue and murder. The 39 Steps is a favorite production for many community theatres, particularly because of the flexibility they are given for staging. The performance at Oyster Mill Playhouse, which runs through July 28th under the direction of Patrick Hughes, marks the 4th time this reviewer has enjoyed this energetic, funny, suspenseful thriller.

The minimal set (Joel Persing) and props (Brittney Smith) are well-thought-out and enable the cast to quickly move from one scene to another with set changes that are so well choreographed that they are almost as entertaining to watch as the show itself. The costumes (Alice Kirkland, Mary Johnson, and Linda Orlousky) lend themselves to quick changes, particularly for the Clowns, who each have to play multiple characters throughout the show. The lighting (Tristan Stasiulis and Jim Fisher) and sound (Lindy Mack and Aliza Bardfield) immediately set the atmosphere and mood for each scene. This reviewer thoroughly enjoyed their use of backlighting and a cloth to create a shadow play during two of Hannay’s many chase scenes.

The cast includes Joellen Terranova (Clown 1), Aliza Bardfield (Clown 2), Sarah Cordner (Annabella Schmidt/Margaret/Pamela), and Tree Layton Zuzzio (Richard Hannay). Terranova and Bardfield show off their versatility as they embody a variety of characters from spies to innkeepers to train conductors to an evil professor, and more. These actors are adept at changing their voices, facial expressions, posture, and gestures to completely become another character in a matter of seconds. Opening night did seem to lag a bit in spots, as the Clowns did not hit quite the right timing or have quite the same chemistry as in other productions this reviewer has seen. However, with each performance, they are sure to hit their stride. Cordner, a newcomer to Oyster Mill Playhouse gave a powerhouse performance as Annabella Schmidt/Margaret/Pamela. She has wonderful stage presence, and her masterful use of accents was a joy to listen to. Her various interactions with Zuzzio’s Richard Hannay are engaging and bring a new energy to each scene. This reviewer cannot wait to see her in future productions. Zuzzio’s performance as Richard Hannay brings the story to life right from the beginning with his perfectly delivered monologue. Zuzzio has fantastic facial expressions, and his skills in physical comedy are highlighted wonderfully in this production.

Overall, The 39 Steps at Oyster Mill is a delightful production, filled with comedy, mystery, and energy. It is sure to be an audience favorite, so get your tickets before it completely sells out! Visit oystermillplayhouse.com for more information.

