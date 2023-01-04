Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Jan. 04, 2023  

Songs for a New World, by Jason Robert Brown, was first produced off-Broadway in 1995. It is an exploration of the choices that individuals make that can change the course of life. Songs for a New World is the perfect show for starting off the new year-a time when many of us take the time to reflect on our past decisions and are confronted with decisions for our future. This challenging, beautiful, emotional, and inspiring musical takes the stage live at Gettysburg Community Theatre for one weekend only, January 6-8, with opportunities to view it streaming on demand Saturday, January 14th.

This performance, directed by Chad-Alan Carr, features Dave Bowman, April Diaz, Andrew Metcalf, Joshua Rikas, and Kate Sainer, as well as music directors Jamie Bowman and Carrie Conklin. Every single cast member offers an intensely emotional performance that makes this production a mesmerizing experience. The actors move seamlessly from one character to another, using their facial expressions, posture, and movement to become a variety of people. The tight harmonies are absolutely gorgeous throughout the show.

There are so many beautiful moments in this show that it would be impossible to mention all of them, so here are just a few highlights. "On the Deck of a Spanish Sailing Ship, 1492" is one of the most exciting performances of the evening-soloist Andrew Metcalf's voice soars in this gospel-style song, and the acapella portion featuring the entire cast is flawless. "Christmas Lullaby", which is performed by April Diaz, Jamie Bowman, Carrie Conklin, and Kate Sainer, brings the audience to tears as the women infuse the song with genuine emotion while creating beautiful harmonies. Josh Rikas gives a riveting performance of "King of the World", making it one of this reviewer's favorite songs of the night. "I'd Give It All For You" features Dave and Jamie Bowman, whose heartfelt performance tugs on the heartstrings.

Rounding out this incredible group of performers and production crew are stage manager Drew Derreth, technical director Michael Connelly, and the orchestra, comprised of Chris Barnabei, Cole Boudreau, Jamie Bowman, Carrie Conklin, Dave Conklin, Spencer Kennedy, Krista Kriel, and Paige Kriel. Audiences do not want to miss out on Songs for a New World at Gettysburg Community Theatre. Each element of this production comes together to create a truly moving experience. Visit https://gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org/ to get your tickets before it's too late!




