Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Carlisle Theatre Players On High

Based on the 2003 movie, School of Rock the Musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Julian Fellowes. The story follows Dewey, an unemployed rock singer who poses as a substitute teacher at the prestigious Horace Green School. When he unexpectedly learns that his students have musical talent, he forms them into the School of Rock band. This high energy musical takes the stage at Carlisle Theatre under the direction of Ashley Shade Byerts, music director Madelyn Felix, and assistant music director Jess Teter through June 22.

This show truly takes a village to produce. From the lighting to the costumes to the sound to the set, everything is designed to create a colorful, fast-paced, and electric performance. The superb band, featuring Madelyn Felix (conductor/keys), Nathan Harding and Tom Diecidue (guitar 1), Amelia Chick (guitar 2), Joshua Cavanaugh (guitar 3), John Batzer and Otto Keuhrmann (bass), and Sean Christenson and Coleman Lidle (drums), is on stage, adding to the energy of the performance.

The student ensemble, including Charlie Walters, Caroline Edwards, Meadow Holsinger, Adeline Colton, Marcy Macketsov, Kaelyn Rinehart, Max Balog, Cathryn “Cat” Moore, Miriam March, Fiona Weyant, Adelaide Weyant, Anna Forrester, Reese Picken, Coralie Orcutt, and Leo Geraci, brings excitement to the rock show as it fills the front of the auditorium as the crowd at the Battle of the Bands. John London and Aaron Moore have the perfect voices for the announcer and Guitar Hero voice over. Eduardo Rodriguez, Anthony Geraci, Andy O’Brien, and Matt Hinton join the cast via video as members of the band “No Vacancy”.

The adult ensemble takes on the roles of the teachers of Horace Green School and the parents of the students. The teachers are obsessed with making the parents happy, sticking to the academic schedule, and preparing the students for academic success. The parents are so focused on making their children successful that they forget the importance of paying attention and listening to their kids. The adult ensemble includes Jess Teter (Ms. Sheinkopf/Jess), Jason Mathis (Mr. Sandford/Ensemble), Wesley Owens (Gabe Brown/Ensemble), Kimberly Hess (Mrs. Hamilton/Ensemble), Rachel Weyant (Mrs. Hathway/Ensemble), Elyse Rinehart (Mrs. Mooneyham/Ensemble), Matthew Rinehart (Mr. Wiliams/Ensemble), Russell A. Moore (Ensemble/Police/Security), Scott Holtry (Parent Ensemble), Tanner Holtry (Teacher Ensemble), Dave Lang (Mr. Spencer/Ensemble), and Debra Cornelius (Teacher Ensemble).

Annabella “Anna” Palese is wonderfully self-assured, frustrated, and annoyed as Patty, Ned’s girlfriend who has been putting up with the free-loading Dewey for far too long. Stephen Luckie’s Ned is trying hard to put his rock persona behind and to be a responsible adult with a good job and girlfriend, but in the end he finds a way to remember who he was.

The School of Rock features Cameryn Olivia Deibler as Katie (bass), Liliana “Lily” Rice as Freddie (drums), Aaron Moore as Zach (guitar), Adam Sweeney as Lawrence (keys), Samuel “Sam” Mathis as James, Rhea Luckie as Madison, Asher Ferguson as Billy, Ali Fazal as Marcy (backup singer), Xander Holsinger as Mason, Audrie Kirkman as Shonelle (backup singer), Mackenzie Goddard as Sophie, Hadley Qualls as Summer (band manager), and Penelope Shaw as Tomika (lead singer). These young actors shine on the stage—bringing energy, emotion, and heart to their characters. Their performance of “If Only You Would Listen” is heartfelt and beautiful, and “Stick it to the Man” is electric.

Sarah Anne Hughes portrays Rosalie Mullins, the principal of Horace Green School. Hughes has a huge vocal range, and her performance of “Where Did the Rock Go?” is gorgeous. Michael Griesemer rounds out the cast as Dewey Finn. Griesemer brings the show to life as Dewey, his physicality, facial expressions, and interactions with the other characters are perfectly crafted for the role, and his vocals are outstanding.

School of Rock at Carlisle Theatre is a fun, energetic production. Visit https://carlisletheatre.org/event/schoolofrock/ for information and to get your tickets before it’s too late.

Photo by Cody Myers of Myers Media

