Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at Resident Theater Company?

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS opened at Resident Theater Company in Pennsylvania on March 29 and is running through April 14, 2019.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, based on the popular 1988 film starring Steve Martin, takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity. Sophisticated and suave with a good dash of mischief, this hysterical comedy features a delightfully jazzy score by David Yazbek (The Full Monty) and was nominated for a staggering eleven Tony Awards.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://www.rtcwc.org/dirty-rotten-scoundrels.html

Let's see what the critics have to say...

Julia M. Klein, The Inquirer: Mixing high and low, clever parody and broad farce, Lane's book periodically breaks the fourth wall, poking fun at itself. Mitchell similarly directs her characters to stray offstage, engaging the audience more fully in the show's exuberant fantasy.

Rich Mehrenberg, BroadwayWorld: Lukas Poost is the spitting image of a younger Steve Martin, not just in looks, but in mannerisms and attitude. This was especially apparent in his number "Great Big Stuff" which reminded me a lot of Martin's goofy "King Tut" number from Saturday Night Live. Poost has a loud, boisterous personality, with the vocal talent to back it up. He is funny and physical and has excellent chemistry with Woodard.

Anne Marie Scalies, Philly Life & Culture: The real standout to this production is the ensemble. Choreographer Dann Dunn is one of the few TRUE musical theatre choreographers in and around Philadelphia. Dunn, also one of the founders of Music Theatre Philly, understands that choreography is intended to aid and abet the story. I have seen many, upon many productions with Dunn's names in the credits and in every one his choreography is inventive and masterful. Oh, how I wish I could be a "Dunn Girl!" Mixing the ensemble along with the narrative gives the essence of a "Pink Panther" caper.

The WC Press: The entire cast had a tremendous amount of talent, when it came to singing and dancing throughout the show. We were particularly impressed with the pipes on Freddy (Lukas Poost) and Christine (Bailey Seeker), hitting some insanely long high notes in both their solos. This brought the plays energy to a different level, along with the challenging dance numbers.

Monica Fragale, Chadds Ford Live: Some of this performance's best scenes are when Lawrence and Freddy work together - especially when Lawrence recruits Freddy to be his "crazy" younger brother in the hopes of scaring off Jolene Oaks (Philippa Lynas), an Oklahoman determined to bag her prince. Lynas is wonderful as the spunky Southern gal who shoots at Lawrence's feet to get him to dance.

