Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry

Million Dollar Quartet, with book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, opened on Broadway in 2010, featuring iconic music from the 1950s. Set in 1956 at the Sun Records recording studio in Memphis, the audience meets Sam Phillips, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Dyanne, Jay Perkins, and W.S. “Fluke” Holland. Million Dollar Quartet explodes onto the stage at Keystone Theatrics under the direction of Steven Lasiter through February 16th.

The set, costuming and lighting are well-designed, transporting the audience to Sun Records recording studio. Mark Alexander-Gray and John Batzer take the stage as drummer W.S. “Fluke” Holland and bassist Jay Perkins, respectively. These fantastic musicians keep the beat rolling. Jennifer Barnaba is delightful in her role as Dyanne, and her vocals are flawless, particularly in “Fever” and as backup in “Riders in the Sky”. Glenn Hamilton ties the whole show together as Sam Phillips, owner of Sun Records. His storytelling prowess makes the narrative parts of the dialogue completely engaging, and his genuine interactions with the other characters drive the action.

Jacob Barton (Elvis Presley), Ben Smallwood (Carl Perkins), Wyatt Andrew Brownell (Jerry Lee Lewis), and Steven Lasiter (Johnny Cash) are totally in synch as the million dollar quartet. Their harmonies on “Down by the Riverside” and “Peace in the Valley” are gorgeous. Barton has just the right charisma and dance moves to pull off Elvis Presley, and his vocals particularly shine in “Hound Dog”. Ben Smallwood’s performance as Carl Perkins is filled with heart. His smooth vocals and incredible guitar skills are perfect for the role. Wyatt Andrew Brownell’s Jerry Lee Lewis is larger than life, energetic, and a joy to watch. His performance of “Great Balls of Fire” was one of this reviewer’s favorites of the evening. Steven Lasiter’s performance as Johnny Cash is exceptional. From his voice to his posture and speech patterns, he really embodies the character. “Sixteen Tons” and “Riders in the Sky” are definitely crowd favorites.

Million Dollar Quartet is a high-energy show with an all-star cast. Visit keystonetheatrics.com for more information and get your tickets before its too late.

