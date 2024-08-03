Review: JULIUS CAESAR at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare’s historical tragedy, Julius Caesar was first performed in 1599, and now audiences can catch this still-relevant play at Gettysburg Community Theatre. Under the direction of Elizabeth Pellegrino, Julius Caesar tells the story of Rome’s civil war precipitated by the assassination of Julius Caesar, whom they feared would become a tyrant. Julius Caesar runs through August 11th.

The production team includes Dan Burke (Stage Combat Director), Matt Provance (Combat Captain), Michael Connelly (Technical Director), Amy Eyler and Nancy McKenzie (Costumes), F.C. Tipperary (Assistant Dye Litster), Julie Pellegrino (Props Assistant), Linda Toki and Joshua Naderi (Scenic Artists), and Amy Byers (Technical Assistant). The minimal set and well-designed lighting and sound effects enable the audience to focus on the characters and the action on stage while heightening the emotions and tensions in the scene.

The cast features Cory Abrecht (Cinna the Poet), Corey Messick (Second Servant to Antony/Dardanius), Walter P. Wagner (Marullus/Second Plebeian), Jim Pellegrino (Flavius/Popilius Lena/Servant to Caesar/Fourth Plebeian), Blaise Kelley (Lucius/Second Soldier/First Citizen), Cookie Driscoll (Lucilius), Tea Antigiovanni (Cato/Fifth Plebeian), Nathanael Hahn (Trebonius/Cinna/Volumnius), Joseph Massara (Ligarius/Pindarus), Jim Derby (Decius/Titinius), Gabriel Evan Cook (Metellus/Lepidus/Messala), Joshua Naderi (Soothsayer/Servant to Octavius/Strato), Alyssa Byers (Portia/First Plebeian), Claire Moberly (Calphurnia/First Servant to Antony/Third Plebeian/First Soldier), Ryleigh Love (Caska/Octavius), AJ Rhoads (Julius Caesar), Matt Provance (Antony), Elizabeth Smith (Cassius), and Linda Fink (Brutus). The cast does a great job with a difficult show, bringing ancient history to life and making Shakespeare accessible to the audience.

There a number of stand-out performances in this production. This reviewer wishes that Cory Abrecht had a larger role in this show, as he was captivating in his short scene as Cinna the Poet. Naderi is wonderfully mysterious as the Soothsayer, setting the scene for Julius Caesar’s impending doom. Alyssa Byers and Claire Moberly both have fantastic stage presence and perform their roles with deep emotion. AJ Rhoads and Linda Fink give solid performances as Julius Caesar and Brutus, respectively, and Matt Provance really brings Antony to life in Act 2, captivating the audience with his monologues. Elizabeth Smith and Ryleigh Love steal the show as Cassius and Caska/Octavius. They give two of the best Shakespeare performances this reviewer has seen in recent years, keeping the momentum of the show moving.

Overall, Gettysburg Community Theatre’s production of Julius Caesar is intense and emotionally charged, with well-choreographed fight and death scenes. Check out gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org for more information.

