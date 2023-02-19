Review: INTO THE WOODS at Open Stage

The 1987 musical Into the Woods, by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, weaves together well-known fairy tales while exploring complex themes including wishes, revenge, the lengths people will go to in order to achieve their desires, and the fears we face in the real world. The first act of Into the Woods feels quite familiar to audiences as they meet Little Red Riding Hood, Jack from Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, Cinderella, and other fairy tale characters from the Brothers Grimm. At the end of the first act, the "heroes" have seen their wishes come true and the "villains" have received their just desserts. It seems that those who are deserving have found their happily ever after. Then comes the second act, in which the characters go back into the woods. There they are forced to face a frightening Giantess who is out for revenge, as well as the realization that their happy ending from the first act has left them wanting more. During this act they are also confronted with the death of those they love and the fear of being alone. This powerful musical comes to life at Open Stage under the direction of Stuart Landon and music director Nicholas Werner through March 11th.

The set, lighting, sound, and costumes are expertly designed to give the audience the feeling of being in the woods and stumbling upon an abandoned library. This imagery is extremely powerful as the characters of our beloved stories emerge from their books onto the stage and into the woods where they are confronted by the perils of the world. One of the best parts of the set design is the incorporation of the piano. The piano is on stage, covered by greenery, and Music Director/Pianist Nicholas Werner is also on stage throughout the performance, even appearing as Cinderella's Father and the Other Cow.

This production features a stellar cast. Each actor delivers a high-energy performance that brings out not only the heavy emotions in the story but also the humor. There is not a single weak link in this production. In the hands of Landon and his cast, these fairy tale characters take on a realism that makes them immensely relatable.

Alexis Campbell and Robert Campbell portray the Baker's Wife and the Baker. Their sense of longing is palpable as they wish for a child in the first act and for something more in the second act. Alexis infuses the Baker's Wife with a delightful strength and pragmatism. Through Robert's facial expressions and tone of voice, the Baker's fears for his wife's safety tug at the audience's heartstrings. Their performance of "It Takes Two" is adorable, highlighting the way in which the Baker and the Baker's Wife learn new things about themselves and one another.

TJ Creedon and Keel Warner are hilarious as Cinderella's Prince/Florinda/Wolf and Rapunzel's Prince/Lucinda/Milky White, respectively. Even wearing masks, Warner and Creedon exude the disdain Florinda and Lucinda feel for their step-sister Cinderella. Their performance of "Agony" as the arrogant Princes shows off their strong vocal talents while eliciting laughter from the audience as they continually try to one-up one another. Creedon's Wolf is appropriately creepy as he stalks and eats Little Red and Granny. Warner gives a heartfelt performance as Milky White, reminding the audience of the importance of true friendship as he interacts with Tyler Shadle's Jack.

Chris Krahulec and Tyler Shadle also tackle multiple roles as Jack's Mother/Cinderella's Stepmother and Jack/Steward. Krahulec particularly shines as Jack's Mother, deftly walking the line between often feeling exasperated with her son while loving him so much that she'll take on a Giant to protect him. Shadle's performance as Jack is endearing, as he grows from a youthful, naïve boy to a young man determined to protect those around him. His interactions with Warner's Milky White and Krahulec's Mother are heartwarming, and his performance of "Giants in the Sky" is absolutely gorgeous.

Gabrielle Dina's Little Red Riding Hood is energetic and engaging, and she shows off her remarkable versatility as she appears as the sheltered Rapunzel. Dina's facial expressions and agility fit these roles perfectly. Chloe Acquaviva gives a fantastic performance as Cinderella. Her facial expressions and incredible vocals bring the character to life in a way this reviewer has never seen before in a production of Into the Woods. Her performance of "No One is Alone" with Robert Campbell, Gabrielle Dina, and Tyler Shadle is heart-wrenching, bringing the audience to tears with its authenticity.

The story is tied together by the Narrator and a Mysterious Man, both played by Chris Gibson. Gibson's stage presence makes him the perfect Narrator, while his ability to transform his voice, gait, and posture to portray the quirky Mysterious Man is incredible. Gibson's performance with Robert Campbell on "No More" is stirring. Anne Alsedek's voice performance as The Giant is filled with righteous anger over the death of her husband, causing the audience to quake in fear along with the characters.

The Witch, who sends the Baker and his Wife into the woods on their quest to break her spell, is portrayed by Stacey Werner. Werner's powerhouse vocals are highlighted beautifully in this role. Werner's ability to pour emotion into every song draws the audience in. In particular, Werner's performance of "Stay with Me" and "Witch's Lament" gives the audience chills and will bring them to tears as they experience the Witch's fears for Rapunzel. The Witch is a pivotal role that has been performed by notable stars on Broadway-it is a challenging role that can make or break a production because it is so well-known. Werner is more than up to the challenge, delivering one of the most riveting performances this reviewer has seen in recent years.

Every element of this production of Into the Woods at Open Stage comes together to create an incredible experience for the audience. The multi-talented cast and production team fully deserve the standing ovation they received on opening night. While Into the Woods features fairy tale characters, it may not be suitable for all audiences.

