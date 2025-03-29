Review: I'M PROUD OF YOU at Open Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tim Madigan’s 2006 memoir I’m Proud of You: My Friendship with Fred Rogers was adapted for the stage by Madigan and Harry Parker. It first opened in Fort Worth in 2023, and now audiences can catch this beautiful story until April 12th at Open stage, co-produced by Open Stage and Someone to Tell it To.

The Production Team, which includes director Kelli Kauterman, production stage manager Chris Wallen, lighting designer Tristan Stasiulus, Costume Designer Aidan Lewis, production manager Janos Boon, scenic painter Heather Jannetta, and fight choreographer Nick Wasileski, creates a lovely atmosphere. Every aspect of the production makes the audience feel safe and at ease, highlighting the very real human experiences, relationships, and emotions that the cast brings to the stage.

The cast features Suzanne Thomas as Actor 2, Michael Rodriguez as Actor 1, Michael Gingerich as Fred Rogers, and Stuart Landon as Tim Madigan. These actors deliver a heartfelt performance that hinges on their phenomenal storytelling ability. Thomas and Rodriguez take on a variety of roles, altering their voices, facial expressions, and body language to suit each character perfectly. Gingerich is remarkable in his role as Fred Rogers. From the moment he enters the stage, putting on the cardigan and sneakers everyone associates with Mr. Rogers, he embodies the character. His facial expressions, exuding warmth, safety, compassion, humility, and good humor, bring Mr. Rogers to life, bringing those in the audience of a certain age a sense of nostalgia and making everyone in the audience feel a sense of connection not only to the show, the characters, and the people on stage, but also to one another. Landon is a powerful storyteller, and his performance brings the narrative to life in an engaging and mesmerizing way. Gingerich and Landon invite the audience into the world of Fred Rogers and Tim Madigan, allowing them to see them as real humans—humans dealing with all the ups and downs of life and all the emotions that go with it—in a very genuine and relatable way.

This production of I’m Proud of You reminds all of us that it is important to feel, to share our stories with others, to listen to the stories of those around us, and to remember to tell one another “I’m proud of you”. Do not miss this inspiring, deeply moving story of a remarkable friendship. Visit openstagehbg.com/shows/proud for ticket information. To learn more about Someone to Tell it To, the co-producers of this production, visit someonetotellitto.org.

