Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL DAY 2 2025 at Various Harrisburg Venues

Day two of the Harrisburg Fringe Festival brought visual art at the Fringe Hub, a science fiction play and a psychological thriller for this reviewer. There are 3 locations for Visual Fringe--the Hub at 312 Chestnut St, Gamut Theatre, and Ten Oh! Six at 1006 3rd St. This reviewer had a chance to take in the visual art at The Hub today, and it is well worth the visit! Here are some reflections on the two shows this reviewer enjoyed on day two!

Fringe Thoughts #4

The Turing Test

Presented by Yuriy Popov and Yana Menov of Studio Reflection Theatre Toronto, The Turing Test is based on a play by Igor Yakimov. This show is perfect for anyone who loves science fiction; shows like Black Mirror; and thinking about the psychological, philosophical, and emotional implications of the narrowing divide between the natural and the artificial, humans and AI. These actors give a beautifully nuanced performance that makes the audience question who is the human in this story. They pack a ton of questions, humor, and emotions into this performance that keeps the audience engaged the entire time and makes them want more. Catch this show at Open Stage on Sat July 19th at 12pm.

Fringe Thoughts #5

Where the Canary Dies

The Orpheus Theatre Company brings this one act thriller by Tyler Rossi, performed by Katherine Rossi and Leigh Ann Hoes, to Open Stage for the 2025 Fringe Festival. The use of minimal light and subtle sound effects gives the audience the feeling of truly being in a mine with the characters. It's a slightly claustrophobic feeling, which heightens the unease and intensity of emotion in the show. The actors do a fantastic job of conveying emotion through their voices, and the physicality of their performance is superb. As the characters, sisters Maggie and Eden attempt to work through years of issues, they realize they may not be alone in the dark. This is a mesmerizing show that will have audiences on the edge of their seats, asking questions about the nature of evil. (Warning from personal experience, do not forget where you parked your car in the parking garage late at night after seeing this show--your imagination will run amok!) If you like a riveting psychological thriller, catch this show at Open Stage Sat July 19th at 8:45pm and Sun July 20th at 4:10pm.

Visit www.hbgfringe.com for information on shows for the rest of the weekend--Saturday, July 19th and Sunday, July 20th bring a full schedule, so don't miss out!

