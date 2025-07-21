Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL 2025 DAY 4 at Various Harrisburg Venues

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This article comes a day after the final day of the 2025 Harrisburg Fringe Festival. It was an exhausting, exhilarating, thought provoking, weekend filled with heart, soul, innovation, and talent. Keep your eye on the Fringe website for upcoming events, and be sure to check out the various artists on social media to see when and where they're performing next! Here are this reviewer's reflections from her final day of Fringe. Don't forget to check out reviewer Becky Winter's reflections the shows she saw as well! BroadwayWorld reviewers covered a total of 40 shows over 4 days!

Fringe Thoughts #14

Original 6

Original 6 feature improv artist and actor Toby Bradbury along with a different special guest artist every performance. On day 4 of the Harrisburg Fringe Festival, Alexandra Johnson of Cool It Cowboy Production Co., joined Bradbury for the first set, and Tom Weaver took to the stage for the second set. With one suggestion from the audience the performance takes off, with each actor improvising three different parts. It is fast-paced, demonstrating each performer's versatility, mental agility, and comedic timing. Sunday's crowd was roaring with laughter as they witnessed the antics of 6 characters at Medieval Times and, later, 6 characters at a pre-k graduation. Check out Toby's work with various improv groups, including Oxymorons Comedy Troupe.

Fringe Thoughts #15

A Table of Nothings and Nuances

Written, produced, and directed by Hope Mackenzie, this play is a creative, thoughtful exploration of healing inspired by Internal Family Systems therapy technique. The cast features Francesca Amendolia, Audrey Yandrick, Elizabeth Hood, Marcus McGhee, Alex Winnick, Hannah Arnold, Callan Byard, Weimy Montero Candelario, and Hope Mackenzie. Francesca starts off the performance with contagious energy and emotion. Audrey's performance as Child is outstanding, and her interactions with the rest of the characters brings the show to life. The entire cast presents a beautifully fluid production filled with strength and heart. You can see many of these performers, as well as the playwright herself on stage at Gamut Theatre (www.gamuttheatre.org)

Fringe Thoughts #16

Los Complicados

Performing a mix of short and long form improv, Los Complicados brings together a group of Latino performers, featuring Vanessa Codorniu, Mila Kriechman, Franklin Rivera, Sara B, Carolina Sanchez, Dan Honeggar, and Nelson Gomez. Their bilingual show (don't worry everything is translated--which is an amazing talent in itself!) is filled with fun and passion and camaraderie. The group has fantastic chemistry that lights up the stage. You can catch this group at various locations throughout Central PA, including the HIT (www.hbgimprov.com)!

Fringe Thoughts #17

My Name is Cinderella: A Queer Fairy Tale for All Ages

Josh Dorsheimer brings his retelling of Cinderella to the Harrisburg Fringe Festival 2025! If you didn't get a chance to see this show, you missed out on a real treat. I hope this show can find its way to many more events and venues. It is just what we need in this time where the freedoms and very lives of those who are different are being threatened in increasingly horrendous ways. My Name is Cinderella shows us what can happen when we stand up for who we are and when we help create safe spaces for our fellow humans to live their happily ever after. The phenomenal cast and crew put their whole hearts and souls into this production. The cast features (depending on which performance you saw) Vanessa Codorniu, Amandine Pope, Arona East, Erika Eberly, Josh Dorsheimer, Chris Krahulec, Moxie Miller, Zac Nesbitt, Lisa Nagele Hollenbach, Jo Terranova, and Keel Warner. This may be one of the most uplifting, fun, and meaningful shows this reviewer has seen this weekend.

Fringe Thoughts #18

'Tis Pity She's a Clown

This piece, written and performed by Kim Greenawalt makes audiences sit up and say "wow". Using dance, movement, expression, props, and lights, this show tells the story of Annabella, a character in John Ford's play 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, from Annabella's own point of view. Without uttering a single word, Greenawalt gives Annabella a voice in a graceful and deliberate way. It is easy to follow the story even if you do not know Ford's play because Greenawalt has crafted it so carefully and beautifully. As one fellow Fringe-goer commented, it would be fascinating to see this performed as a companion piece to the original play, giving audiences something they don't often get with classical stories--both sides of the story. This reviewer hopes to see many more productions created and performed by Kim Greenawalt.

Fringe Thoughts #19

blckgoorue

This one-person comedy show is part improv and part sketch comedy, performed by Sterling Duns. Duns creates a warm, welcoming, relaxed atmosphere at the top of the show, encouraging the audience to get to know one another. He moves through various characters throughout the show, each unaware of the others, and each bringing up real topics that elicit laughter, thoughtfulness, and conversation. It is a completely unique performance delivered with a refreshingly genuine spirit.

Fringe Thoughts #20

Nu Underground Experience: Abbrev. Kita P. Music/Black Licorice

The final show this reviewer took in on the fish day of the Harrisburg Fringe Festival was the music portion of a full-sensory experience called Nu Underground Experience. The full Experience includes music, visual art, food, and drinks. These performers create a vibe that makes the audience feel like dancing. Kita P's voice is smokey and smooth--perfect for the jazz, R&B, and soul music she's known for. This was a wonderful way for this reviewer to end 2025 Fringe. Definitely be on the lookout for Kita P's music and be sure to get to a full Nu Underground Experience.

