Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL 2025 DAY 1 at Various Harrisburg Venues

It's that time again! Time to do something weird at the Harrisburg Fringe Festival! July 17-20, audiences can experience a wide variety of performances from film to music to traditional theatre to dance to improv, and more! Don't miss out! Join in supporting live performance by visiting www.hbgfringe.com. Fringe is unjuried, uncensored, inclusive, and directly supports the artists!

Fringe Thoughts #1

Open Heartsong Surgery

This beautiful mix of poetry, video, and photography is a balm for the soul. Robert Campbell's soothing voice and lovely, evocative words full the heart and mind. Combined with the images and visual impressions, the poetry brings something different to mind for everyone who experiences it. For a show that is pure beauty, check out Open Heartsong Surgery at Midtown Cinema Fri July 18 at 6pm and Sat July 19 at 7:20pm.

Fringe Thoughts #2

F*ck Chuck

If you like dark comedy, improv, and irreverent language, this show is for you. Filmed in black and white, the audience finds themselves backstage at a studio where the infamous Chuck hosts his talk show. Following a gripe session where the women share their anger and frustration, things go way off the rails. This fully Improvised piece, filmed, edited, and directed by Jerry Stevens II and Phillip Mann, will have you laughing out loud as the actors try to figure out what the heck has happened and how to deal with it. The cast features Chris Gibson, Liz Curtis, Andrew Brooks, Jake Compton, Jennie Adams, Ashley Mandavi, and Keighley Anastasia (apologies for any incorrect spellings, the credits rolled by faster than the pen could write!) Moral of the story, don't trust anyone who says "I'll take care of it". F*ck Chuck is on screen at Midtown Cinema Fri July 18 at 7:05pm and Sat July 19 at 10pm

Fringe Thoughts #3

Portraits of Peace: A Movement Study by A to Z Choreography

Annika Gerber, Aubrey Pepper, and Zsuzsanna Smith present Portraits of Peace. This performance is thoughtful, thought-provoking, and emotional. These performers are storytellers, using movement to express what words often fail to convey. Their performance is filled with grace and strength, taking the audience on a journey that explores personal and relational peace. In a time when peace often feels elusive, Portraits of Peace tells a story of hope. Catch this gorgeous performance at Open Stage on Sat July 19 at 5:50pm.

Our reviewers will get to many of the wonderful performances this weekend, but there are a few that we can't fit in. One that this reviewer loved seeing last year is the Happy Hookers! If you're looking for a fun and laid back performance, don't miss Happy Hookers Live, a delightful interactive improv performance at Open Stage on Saturday, July 19 at 6pm. This was a fantastic first day of Fringe in Harrisburg! Check back all weekend for more Fringe Thoughts from this reviewer and our newest area reviewer Becky Winter! www.hbgfringe.com

