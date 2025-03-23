Review: GROUNDHOG DAY-THE MUSICAL at EPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for the first day of spring, EPAC presents the regional premiere of Groundhog Day-The Musical. The plot sticks pretty close to the framework of the 1993 Bill Murray classic. A cynical weatherman is stuck in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on February 2nd, forced to repeat the same day over and over again until he learns to improve himself and the people around him. Nick Smith puts in a great performance as curmudgeon, Phil Connors. He downplays some of the smarminess associated with Bill Murray, and instead has a more approachable vibe reminiscent of Ed Helms or John Mulaney. He is a guy we continue to root for despite making questionable decisions for the majority of the show.

Stacia Renell Smith (real life wife of Nick) plays Rita, the news producer and object of Phil's affection, curiosity, and frustration. It was really smart casting this real life couple because there is an abundance of chemistry between the two. Renell Smith plays Rita as sweet and simple, but not necessarily in a naïve way.

The remaining 16 members of the cast are simultaneously incidental and vital to the plot. Beyond Phil and Rita, very few of the supporting characters have a solo song, and the show lacked any sort of secondary plot. However, the crux of the story deals with learning the quirks and behavior of town folks such as the bumbling sheriff (Bruce Weaver), the obnoxious insurance salesman (Travis Allen Zimmerman), and the bad girl with a heart of gold (Alyssa Dienner). We get to see these people through Phil’s eyes, and what starts off as annoyance and disdain for them grows into feelings of true compassion and care. The entire company should be recognized for their efforts in making their characters vibrant and three-dimensional.

Costumes and props were universally well done. The EPAC stage was dusted with faux snow, and many of the set pieces were impressive. The car chase bit was a lot of fun. I have been to Punxsutawney on Groundhog Day twice and appreciated the authenticity of many of the signs, merchandise, and decorations.

The orchestra was strong and vibrant, although the score wasn’t the most memorable, leaning heavily on recitative. Also, how do you make a Groundhog Day musical and not include I Got You, Babe or The Pennsylvania Polka?

Nascent EPAC director, Ben Galosi does a great job of attending to all the different components of a musical theater production, ensuring a night of engaging, quality entertainment. I did feel that the show runs long (>2.5 hours), but this is probably a flaw of the script, not the production. It could well be that the audience’s sense of time or patience is skewed after seeing certain scenes repeated 3, 4, 5 or more times in a row.

Groundhog Day is a lot of fun, yet has some deep messages buried underneath it fluffy-as-snow exterior. The show runs through April 5th and is a great way to welcome warmer weather and sunny dispositions to our area.

