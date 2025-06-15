Review: FOOTLOOSE at Keystone Theatrics

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Footloose is adapted from the 1984 film of the same name, first premiering in 1998. The music is by Tom Snow, Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and adapted to stage by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie. This show celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another and the power of forgiveness. Now through June 29th, audiences can catch this powerful show presented by Keystone Theatrics.

Maria Petrilak directs this production of Footloose, choreographed and vocally directed by Brady Bennett and music directed by Ben Carraher. The lighting, set, costumes and choreography are all well-crafted, bringing the audience that small-town feel.

The pit orchestra features conductor Ben Carraher with Andrew Jackson on bass, Mark Alexander-Gray on drums, Larry Gildner & Bill Nork on guitar, Gregg Mauroni & Nancy Lucia on keyboard, Tim Carraher on percussion, and Megan Carraher on reeds. The orchestra’s energy helped bring the theater alive and make you want to dance along.

The cast includes Travis Conrad as Ren McCormack, Torrence Brown as Ariel Moore, Brandon Kisner as Rev. Shaw Moore, Taye Olivia as Rusty, Ozzy Smith as Willard, Reagan Newbury as Vi Moore, Ethan Goss as Chuck Cranston, Kelsey Sheffe as Ethel McCormack, Cheyleigh Rhae Hykes as Urleen, Lydia Kramer as Wendy Jo, Benjamin Eisenhour as Cowboy Bob/Travis/Garvin, Marcus Vogelsong as Lyle/Bickle, Cadence Brown as Jeter, Kwyn Caldwell as Wes Warnicker, Gwen Little as Lulu Warnicker, Seth Snyder as Coach Dunbar, Felicia Bair as Principal Clark, Kaitlyn Ball as Betty Blast, Travis Houtz as Cop. This cast does a fantastic job of capturing this fun yet complex story and bringing it to life.

Along with the Ensemble including, Jocelyn Buchenauer, Londyn Drabo, Julianne Miekley, Kathryn Ruoro, Seth Snyder, Felicia Bair, Kaitlyn Ball, and Travis Houtz. Each of these actors effortlessly take on numerous roles and really add to the quaint yet judging feel of every small town.

There were several outstanding performances in this production. Travis Conrad played the complexity of Ren well, balancing the fun city boy along with the underlying hurt of his life being upended and instantly being enemy number one of this small town. Not to mention he was phenomenal during every dance number showing that this Ren really can dance. Torrence Brown balanced Ariel Moore beautifully showing off her rebellious side and growing into being vulnerable when she grows closer to Ren. Ozzy Smith steals the scenes as Willard with his expressive face and the impressive dance number in the second half of the show. You can’t help but keep an eye on Willard to see what he will do next. Taye Olivia was fun and playful as Rusty. She was endearing any time she interacted with Willard, showing off her more nervous side.

This cast and crew should be very proud of this production of Footloose. This production is full of heart and fun. To see this production that is on now through June 29th, please visit keystonetheatrics.com for your tickets.

Photo credit: Crystal's Candids

