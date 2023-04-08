Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Footloose is showing now at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre April 7 through May 20.

Apr. 08, 2023  

Many will fondly remember this iconic movie and popular music from the 80's. I wasn't surprised to learn that Footloose, directed by Herbert Ross, was the 7th highest grossing movie in 1984. It was loosely based on a true story from Elmore City, Oklahoma, where dancing was banned for over eighty years until high school students were granted permission to hold prom. In Footloose, a teenager from Chicago moves to the small town Bomont where dancing has been banned since a tragic accident involving high school students driving home from a dance. In 1998, the movie was adapted into a musical by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie. It sticks to the movie plot with minor changes.

Footloose is showing now at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre April 7 through May 20 under the direction and choreography of Amy Marie McCleary. An uplifting comedy filled with nostalgic songs from the 80's like "Footloose," "Let's Hear it for the Boy," "Holding Out for a Hero," and "Almost Paradise." The talented cast includes Jordan Radis (Ren McCormack), Jody Smith Harper (Ethel McCormack), Robert Tully (Rev. Shaw Moore), Moriel Behar (Vi Moore), Emily Dunn (Ariel Moore), Kelly Legarreta (Lulu Warnicker/Betty), Victor Legarreta (Wes Warnicker), Carter Rutkowski (Coach Roger Dunbar), Georgia Fender (Elenor Dunbar), Audrey Taylor Floyd (Rusty), Jamie Goodson (Urleen), Maddie Garbaty (Wendy Jo), Jake Goz (Chuck Cranston), Zach Perrin (Lyle), Cody Edwards (Travis), Zach Greer (Willard Hewitt), Steffen Whorton (Principal Harry Clark/Cowboy Bob), Pat Agonito (Jeter), Jelani Bell (Bickle).

Jordan Radis had the formidable task of portraying Ren McCormack, which is Kevin Bacon's break-out role from the 80's. He was able to pay homage to Kevin Bacon's character while giving the it his own style. Audrey Taylor Floyd, who play Rusty, stood out with her impressive vocal performance in "Let's Hear it for the Boy." Though it is strange to hear pop songs from the 80's sung in musical theatre style, Audrey was able to nail that song just like I remember hearing it many years ago. This show will make you laugh and want to dance and sing to songs you haven't hear in years but still somehow know all the words. Please click the link below to order tickets to see Footloose at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.

 




April 8, 2023

