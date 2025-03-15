Review: FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alan Ball’s 1993 comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress invites the audience to a wedding reception in Knoxville, Tennessee where the five bridesmaids (dressed in identical dresses of course) are hiding out in an upstairs bedroom. Catch this hilarious play that explores love, friendship, “the most beautiful aspects of being a woman”…”and…some difficult experiences we all face” (Director’s Message) at Oyster Mill Playhouse under the direction of Sam Speraw through March 23rd.

The set (designed and constructed by Jordan Kelley, Matt Weaver, Sam Speraw, and stage manager/assistant director Sarah Pinter) and music (sound design by Stephanie Finsterbush) are perfectly designed, immediately transporting the audience to the 1990s, complete with period appropriate posters, CDs, TV/VCR, and corded phone. Anyone who grew up in the 90s will find themselves singing along to the pre-show music and reminiscing about school dances. The lighting (designed by Jim Fisher and Sarah Pinter) sets the mood and highlights the emotions of the scene. The bridesmaids’ dresses (designed by Nicole Dubé, Sam Speraw, and Bethany Butler) are fantastically frilly and wonderfully over the top. They fit the setting of a wedding taking place in a mansion in Knoxville, TN, evoking images of debutante balls and southern belles.

The cast of Oyster Mill’s production of Five Women Wearing the Same Dress includes Bradon Long (Tripp), Megan Thomas (Trisha), Skylar Gunning (Meredith), Bethany Butler (Frances), Samantha Klimas (Georgeanne), and Jilà Rusavage (Mindy). Tripp is a character who is spoken of early in the show, but whom the audience doesn’t meet until the end. Long does not disappoint, as his performance of Tripp perfectly matched this reviewer’s expectations built up by the women earlier in the show. His Tripp is confident without being cocky and smooth without being sleazy. The fast-paced banter between Long and Megan Thomas as Trisha is thoroughly engaging and endearing. Thomas’s Trisha comes across as the most practical and logical of the bunch. The way in which she comforts Frances and reconnects with Georgeanne brings Trisha to life.

Gunning takes on one of the most difficult roles as Meredith, the bride’s younger sister who longs to get out of Knoxville and to break free of the expectations of her family. Gunning has great energy, and she handles the roller-coaster emotions of her character well. Butler is absolutely adorable and hilarious as Frances, the bride’s Christian cousin. Her facial expressions and gestures emphasize her character’s shy, innocent, devout nature as well as the differences between Frances and the other women. It is delightful to see Frances begin to come out of her shell a bit and to see the ways in which the women come to care for one another and encourage one another even in the face of their differences.

Klimas and Rusavage give two of this reviewer’s favorite performances of the evening as Georgeanne and Mindy, respectively. Klimas has one of the best entrances of the production, and she performs it flawlessly. Her expressions and line delivery draw the audience in and make Georgeanne utterly relatable. Rusavage’s Mindy is hilarious, delightfully vivacious, and genuine. Klimas and Rusavage play off one another beautifully, and audiences will surely look forward to seeing these actresses in future shows.

The entire cast gives a strong, heartfelt performance that gives the audience a glimpse into their characters’ thoughts, feelings, beliefs, insecurities, passions, and relationships. While some of the language is out-dated and audiences should be aware that it deals with adult topics and uses mature language, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress is a hilarious show filled with heart. Five Women Wearing the Same Dress runs through March 23rd and tickets are going fast!

Photo Credit: @shesophoto

