Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Dutch Apple brings the Broadway classic, Fiddler on the Roof to the Lancaster stage. There is a good reason why this show is a masterpiece. While it may be set and stylized in the distant past, its themes of community, family, and (especially) the persecution of immigrants has never been more relevant.

Jacob Medich commands the stage with warmth and vibrancy as the iconic Tevye. Medich plays him with both humor and empathy. He has a large voice and a larger personality. He is a perfect match for bold numbers like “Tradition” and “If I Were a Rich Man”.

Tevye’s three oldest daughters, Tzeitel, Hodel, and Chava are played by Anna Nicole Ventor, Cameryn Laird, and Claudia Cooper, respectively. The actresses each works hard to make their sister both distinct and memorable. Their song Matchmaker was very well blended and a joy to listen to.

Other cast stand-outs include Tricia Corcoran as the meddling Yente, and Alex Rothfield as the brave Perchik.

Direction by Victor Legarreta was solid. He was especially good at balancing the humor and drama of the story. Choreographer, Joshua William Green (wisely) replicates the show’s memorable and distinct dance sequences. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

Scenic design by Dominic Lau was compact, yet appropriate. I loved Tevye’s house which sort of opened up like a giant story book.

As alluded to earlier, this show and its themes are probably more relevant now than they have been in quite some time, maybe even ever. Theater gives us the opportunity to question, assess, and explore significant topics in ways that are entertaining, yet thought provoking. It can reach people who do not keep up with current events or who have simply turned off the TV because things seem to be spiraling out of control.

Good theater should give the audience more to think about at its conclusion beyond “where did I park my car?” Fiddler on the Roof is just that show.

