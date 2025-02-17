Review: FALSETTOS at Susquehanna Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Susquehanna Stage has built a commendable reputation for delivering exceptional productions, ranging from beloved classics to lesser-known gems. Their recent endeavor, the Tony Award-winning Falsettos, aligns with this tradition, bringing to life a complex narrative about love, family, and personal identity. While the production does not entirely reach the remarkable heights that fans have come to expect from this community theater, it still offers a compelling emotional journey and several standout performances.

Falsettos navigates the intricate web of modern relationships and family dynamics during the 1970s and 1980s. Centered around Marvin, a gay man who leaves his wife Trina for his lover Whizzer, the musical explores Marvin's attempts to create a new life while maintaining ties with his son Jason and his ex-wife, all amid the backdrop of the emerging AIDS crisis. This poignant exploration of love, acceptance, and the challenges of balancing personal desires with familial obligations is highlighted by a score that resonates with both humor and heartache.

The show opens on a high note, eliciting laughter and applause during the opening number. Key moments in the first act include Maria Kollar's striking performance of "I’m Breaking Down" and the duet “Jason’s Therapy” by Maxin Cowger and Wesley Hemmann, all of which showcase impressive vocal and comedic talents. However, it is in the second act that the production truly finds its footing. The pace picks up, energy surges, and the emotional stakes deepen.

The addition of Beatrice Levicoff as Charlotte and Renee Rubey as Cordelia injects fresh energy into act two. Their vocal abilities and impeccable comedic timing provide some of the evening’s most memorable moments. Charis Alkinburgh’s remarkable pantomime as a patient also adds a layer of humor that resonates well with the audience.

Wesley Hemmann shines in “Everyone Hates His Parents,” showcasing both his physical comedy and vocal prowess. Joshua Schwartz’s Marvin delivers a beautifully tender performance in “What More Can I Say,” capturing the emotional nuance of his character. Jon Knauss delivers a powerful rendition of “You Gotta Die Sometime,” adding to the evening’s emotional depth.

Susquehanna Stage’s willingness to tackle a challenging script that addresses significant issues remains a testament to their commitment to relevant storytelling. Despite not achieving the extraordinary highs of some past productions, Falsettos resonates deeply with audiences, offering a moving exploration of love and loss that is both timely and timeless. To learn more about this and other productions, visit: https://www.susquehannastage.com/

