Review: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Based on the hit Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney's Descendants: The Musical has taken the high school and community theatre world by storm. In Descendants, the audience meets the children of some very familiar fairytale characters, including Maleficent, Grimhilde, Jafar, Cruella De Vil, Beauty, Beast, and Fairy Godmother. Featuring a wide variety of music, Disney's Descendants: The Musical highlights messages of hope-hope that the younger generations will not make the same mistakes of those who came before, hope that those who are different can learn to get along to make the world a better place. Under the direction of Mathew Barninger, Gettysburg Community Theatre brings Disney's Descendants: The Musical to sold-out audiences through April 23rd. While the live performances are sold out, audiences can still catch this production streaming on demand on April 23rd by visiting Click Here.

The projections used in this production are wonderful-transporting the audience from scene to scene. The costumes are well-designed and suit each character beautifully. One of this reviewer's favorite aspects of this production is the choreography by Kaitlyn Ball and Lexi Connelly. The choreography is perfectly designed for the music, and the cast executes it extremely well.

The cast at GCT includes Eleanor Patrono (Ensemble), Stella Patrono (Ensemble), Helena Patrono (Ensemble), Avery Walker (Ensemble), Jada Jackson (Ensemble), Jordyn Gantz (Ensemble), Hadley Petruzzelli (Crowd Member 3/Ensemble), Anjali Reinhart (Crowd Member 2/Ensemble), Thea Mathers (Crowd Member 1/Ensemble), Jillian Ramsey (Aurdonian 2/Ensemble), Emma Lewis (Aurdonian 1/Ensemble), Mallory Gantz (Smitten Kid 2/Ensemble), Willow Hardman (Smitten Kid 1/Ensemble), Aurora Wood (Snow White/Ensemble), Hannah Hoptak (Coach/Ensemble), Aurelia Dittrich (Royal Guard/Ensemble), Greta Hartley (Maurice/Ensemble), Imogen Petters (Royal Page/Ensemble), Chase Bowman (Doug), Kiersten Englebert (Audrey), Greyson Grimmer (Chad), Ivy Nieves (Jane), Sarah Rice (Fairy Godmother), Andi Athanasakis (Queen Belle), Dexter Walker (King Beast), Hunter Minck (Ben), Maddie Gantz (Cruella De Vil), Kai Dittrich (Jafar), Giada Langville (Grimhilde), Audrey Trax (Maleficent), Caden Miller (Carlos), Josephine Schussler (Jay), Marleigh Stahl (Evie), and Rebecca Williams (Mal).

Everyone in the cast brings their heart and soul to the stage. These young actors truly take on their characters, drawing the audience into the story taking them on an emotional journey. The audience particularly enjoys the cast's performances of "Rotten to the Core", "Good is the New Bad", "Goal", and "Ways to be Wicked".

There are some standout performances in this production. Dexter Walker and Andi Athanasakis portray King Beast and Queen Belle with poise and authority befitting the royal couple. Ivy Nieves and Sarah Rice interact wonderfully as Jane and Fairy Godmother, reminding all of us that family come first. Chase Bowman's Doug is delightful and humorous, making him one of this reviewer's favorite characters.

Caden Miller, Josephine Schussler, Marleigh Stahl, Rebecca Williams, and Hunter Minck give spectacular performances as Carlos, Jay, Evie, Mal, and Ben. Miller and Schussler wow the audience with their on-point rhythms, especially highlighted in "Goal" and "Chillin' Like a Villain". Stahl's Evie is so much fun to watch as her character discovers her love for learning and learns to stand on her own to feet, breaking out of the mold her mother tried to force on her. Williams and Minck elevate the entire performance with their incredible vocals. Minck is adorable as Ben, the prince who wants to bring people together. Williams has wonderful stage presence and the perfect attitude for Mal, the daughter of Maleficent.

While the live performances of Disney's Descendants: The Musical at Gettysburg Community Theatre are all sold out, audiences can catch it streaming on-line at Click Here.