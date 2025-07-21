Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL 2025 DAY 3 at Various Harrisburg Venues

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The third day of Harrisburg Fringe was a jam packed day full of beautiful art! There are so many amazing shows being presented this year, this reviewer wishes she could see them all. If you would like to check out more information about the shows that were created for this year's Harrisburg Fringe, please check out their website hbgfringe.com!

Fringe thoughts from Day 3 - Show 1

An Evening with Steve Mazur

An Evening with Steve Mazur is an acoustic set that has both covers and original songs by Steve Mazur. Steve is an amazingly talented one man band by singing and playing guitar, harmonica and foot tambourines and he makes it look so easy! He covers music that all generations would know as well as playing his own songs. The original songs were fantastic and blended seamlessly with the rest of his set. If you missed his performances you can stream his music on whichever platform you use!

Fringe thoughts from Day 3! Show 2

Out There - Mark Vigeant

Out there is a one man show, starring Mark Vigeant as Larry trying to survive deep in the Alaska forest, with very little tools and no food or water. This is an immersive and interactive show that keeps you on your toes the entire time! Mark Vigeant is fantastic and hilarious as he documents Larry's mishaps and crises. You can expect to be laughing the entire show! If you missed this show, be sure to follow Mark on Instagram (@mark_vigeant) to see where he will perform next!





Fringe thoughts from Day 3! Show 3

Shitty Mozart

Aaron Nemo presents Shitty Mozart as a one man show. This is a hilarious show full of fun animations, antics and music. Don't listen to the other reviewers who only gave it 2 stars, this show is clearly worth 5 stars! Shitty Mozart is an unhinged and unfiltered show in the best way, you will spend the entire show laughing! You can still catch it on Saturday night at 10pm at Gamut. Or if you cannot make that show follow Aaron Nemo (@aaronnemo) for future shows!





Fringe Thoughts from Day 3! Show 4

Sis.tem/gateways to safehouses

This is a powerful dance piece performed by Cierra Woods and Edwina Thertulien, telling the story of how black women have been scrutinized in society currently and in the not so distant past. Both performers move gracefully and beautifully across the stage as they tell their story. It is hard to look away from either one as they perform in tandem and also solo. It is a must see for this Fringe! You can see the show on Sunday 7/20 at 2:35pm at Gamut. Or if you cannot catch that show, they are also performing at Philadelphia Fringe in September!





Fringe thoughts from Day 3! Show 5

Where the Flies Swarm (Poetry Reading) Art by Elliot

Before I give any thoughts, this show comes with Trigger Warnings: Domestic Violence, Scenes of Sexual Violence and Nature as well as Self Harm. Where the Flies Swarm (Poetry Reading) Art by Elliot is a very courageous piece of work by Elliot Arylide. This reviewer applauds Elliot on sharing this work with Fringe this year, this piece is very personal and emotional. The poems tell his story of his past with Sex Trafficking and abuse in many forms and some of post-escape. This is not an easy topic to hear but very important to be made aware of. If you missed this important and courageous show, please purchase his book of the same name or some of his other art.





Fringe Thoughts from Day 3! Show 6

The Blackest Thing Ever

The Blackest Thing Ever is a show performed by Hyena Skits along with special guests with each performance. This is a show that pushes the boundaries with comedy by having the guests admit the whitest thing and the blackest things they've done, guess who did the crime along with some inprov. Hilarity ensues when you get the audience to chime in, which they encourage to help add to the comedy. You are guaranteed to laugh the entire show! There is one more show on Sunday 7/20 at 6pm at Culture & Co. If you cannot make that show you can check the show out on the 3rd Saturday of the month at Harrisburg Improv Theater.

Fringe Thoughts from Day 3! Show 7

Occultus II

Trigger warning: Strobe lights and jump scares

Occultus II is a dark magic show that is performed by Stephen Smith. He demonstrates some of the darker tricks and illusions that typical magicians do not. So if you scare easily, this show is not for you! Stephen wowed the audience with his dangerous tricks and magic skills as well as trying to debunk if free will is an illusion. If you missed this show, you can follow him on social media at @amazingberne

If you missed any of these shows check hbgfringe.com for more information! They also have next years dates set as July 16-19, 2026 so you can start to plan for Harrisburg Fringe 2026!

