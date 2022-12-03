Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at TAFE - Theatre Arts For Everyone

Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol was first published in 1843 and has been adapted many times for the stage and the screen. In any given year audiences can enjoy several different versions of this beloved story. This classic tale captures the imagination and fills the heart with hope. TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) shares a joyful adaptation of A Christmas Carol written and directed by Diane Crews through December 4th.

This show features a large cast, including Danielle Collison (who also appears as Charlotte), Ocean Aquino, Ivy Latimer, Safia Middleton, Uriel Mercedes, and Penrose Hoover (who also portrays the silent and spooky Third Spirit) as vendors; Gretchen Fair, Lily Steelman, Erica Collison, Jude Given, and Steve Brown as the Fezziwig family; Carter Quickel, Calla Vonne Pratt, and Hope Lowry as Topper, Marian, and Amanda; Susan Bradfield as Mrs. Dibler; Lylian Norton, Elena Colon, Lucia Clay-Robinson (also seen as Fanny Scrooge), Marlow Given (who also plays Belle), Greyson Mclyman (who also appears as Young Scrooge), and Ramael Mercedes (who also portrays Older Scrooge) as carolers; Mali Roberts and Ron Oelrich as Lady Romele and Mr. Nossbert; Piper Roberts, Jess Hagg, Ben Damon, Elijah Haag, Evie Haag, and Chris Walsh as the Crachit family; Michaela Wagner as Sarah Scrooge; Samuel Roberts as George and Dick Wilkins; Gail Crow and Marie Allan as Lily Endray and Sarabelle Wolfin; Bill Jones as the Second Spirit; Gianmarco Febres as Nephew Fred; Katherine Rose as the First Spirit; Robert McCleary as Old Joe and Marley's Ghost; and Jerry Young as Ebeneezer Scrooge.

The market scenes throughout the show are filled with energy and humor. The carolers do a lovely job presenting familiar Christmas tunes to delight the audience. There are definitely a few notable performances in this production of A Christmas Carol. Mali Roberts and Ron Oelrich have great timing as they finish one another's sentences as they solicit donations for charity. Ramael Mercedes is poised and expressive in his role as Older (teenaged) Scrooge during the visit to Christmases past. Bill Jones, along with delivering a lovely solo during the first market scene, is the perfect Second Spirit. Robert McCleary's performance as Marley's Ghost is chill-inducing (and the sound effects for his voice are a clever touch). Jerry Young is a wonderful Ebeneezer Scrooge-surly and ill-tempered in the beginning and becoming progressively repentant and happy as the show progresses. Young displays Scrooge's mood through masterful shifts in his voice, posture, and facial expressions.

This creative adaptation of A Christmas Carol runs a little long, but the sheer joy of the cast members as they bring this story to life draws the audience in and highlights the show's message of joy, love, hope, and compassion. The show has limited performances, so visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212765®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftafepa.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information.