Review: A CHORUS LINE at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Dutch Apple commemorates the 50th anniversary of A Chorus Line with a snappy, heartfelt production. In addition, the show was Dutch Apple’s inaugural show when the doors opened back in 1987. This show is clearly special to those involved, and it shows.

The 19 cast members are uniformly talented and know how to pull both laughs and tears from the script. Timothe Bittle stars as Zach, the director of the musical within a musical. Bittle brings out the humanity in this character, who is often portrayed as cold or even manipulative.

I feel that calling attention to particular cast members is a bit hypocritical for a show that often discourages individuality and celebrates teamwork. That being said, I especially enjoyed Dagmar Marshall-Michelson’s rendition of What I Did for Love, and Piper Sobon’s Dance Ten, Looks Three.

Costumes and set were unassuming but effective and appropriate for a show literally set on an empty Broadway stage. Obviously, the choreography in the show is phenomenal. It borrows heavily from the original work by Michael Bennet and Bob Avian. Director, Ray Dumont does a good job of adding new bits and pieces of dance throughout, but largely, it’s a matter of “if it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it”!

That same advice could have been heeded in the decision to artificially insert an intermission into the show. The curtain falls abruptly at the conclusion of a group number and the lights come up. It reduces some of the show’s dramatic momentum.

A half-century later, A Chorus Line remains one singular sensation! Grab some tickets and see for yourself, now through November 1st.

