Reading Theater Project Announces 5-Minute Fringe Festival

Reading Theater Project's 7th annual 5-Minute Fringe Festival offers artists a platform to create new work, develop and explore ideas, challenge their own expectations, and collaborate with an artistic community.

As an audience member, you can expect new work that may challenge your expectations and surprise you!

Each year, the company will choose a theme to unify the performances in the Fringe Festival. This year, the theme is wRESTling. They have been reflecting on ideas within ideas, words within words, and both wrestling and rest made us think and feel this year.

What issues are you wrestling with right now?

What has helped you find the time to rest? How do you rest?

What truths have you wrestled free over the last several months?

What fears are resting beneath the surface?

Performances are:

Thursday, 2/24, 8pm

Friday, 2/25, 8pm

Saturday, 2/26, 8pm

Sunday, 2/27, 2pm

All tickets are pay what you will, with a suggested price of $20 and a pay it forward price of $40.

Performances will be held at the Yocum Institute for Arts Education black box theater, located at 3000 Penn Avenue, West Lawn, PA 19609.

Learn more at https://readingtheaterproject.org/5-minute-fringe-2022/.