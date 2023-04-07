Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Prima Theatre Presents THE MOM SHOW

The Mom Show runs May 5-13 at Prima Theatre.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Prima Theatre Presents THE MOM SHOW

They say motherhood is the most challenging job in the world. Prima Theatre has devised a joyous concert experience to celebrate the breadth of what it means to be a mom in THE MOM SHOW. Songs and stories, both hilarious and heartfelt, will be centerstage in a cabaret-style interactive concert.

Featuring songs like "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder, "Mama Said" by The Shirelles, and "Brave" by Sara Bareilles, the show's songs are woven together with witty banter and even lighthearted games (with prizes!). "It is a great celebration of motherhood, but it isn't just for moms," says Prima's co-founder and Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent. "It's going to be fun for everyone."

Prima's intimate theater boasts free parking, an in-theatre bar, and a close view of powerhouse performers. The show features Josephine Phoenix, Michelle Wittrien, Tammie Harris, and Kayla Capone Kasper (swing). Josephine Phoenix hails from Miami, Florida, and is a Latinx stage and screen star with strong comedic skills. Michelle Wittrien is a Lancaster theatre veteran, returning to Prima after performing at American Music Theatre and Prima for many years. Wittrien has recently been a leading vocalist with the United States Air Force Band. Tammie Harris returns to Prima after playing the Witch in Into The Woods. Kayla Capone Kasper is a new mom, as well as voice coach, singer, and actress, making her Prima debut. Music directing is Lauren Ney, who leads the live band on a baby grand piano, along with Tristan Klopp on Guitar, Joe Fuscia on Percussion, and Kacy Raby on Bass.

The Mom Show runs May 5-13 at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave in Lancaster. Tickets start at $58, and availability is limited. Reservations at Click Here are highly recommended. Private tables and traditional seating on risers in Prima's roomy and comfortable chairs are available. Discounted group tickets are available by visiting primatheatre.org/group or calling the box office at 717-327-5124. The theatre is handicap accessible.

The production is made possible by Show Sponsors, Primitives by Kathy, Woodstream, Myokind by Prana, and Veleska Jewelry. Prima Partners for the production season include the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation, High Foundation, Faulkner BMW, Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, Sequinox, and Tono Group.




