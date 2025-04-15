Photos: Meet the Cast of WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU At Prima Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out photos of the cast of the East Coast premiere of Rob Bell's We’ll Get Back to You, running April 25 - May 10, 2025 at Prima Theartre.

We’ll Get Back to You centers on Viva, a job applicant whose interview is anything but typical. She brings the unexpected, defying corporate norms with unwavering honesty and humor, challenging the scripted nature of workplace interactions. The play explores how we navigate institutions, expectations, and personal authenticity in an era of corporate speak.

Bell, a New York Times best-selling author, has written ten books translated into 25 languages. His work has been featured in The New Yorker, and his theatrical storytelling challenges traditional structures, offering audiences a fresh and invigorating experience.

Starring as Viva is Veanna Black, a nationally celebrated BIPOC performer whose screen credits include FOX’s The Resident, Nat Geo’s Genius: MLK/X, and Apple TV’s The Beanie Bubble, where she appeared alongside Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, and Sarah Snook. Black’s performance fuels the production with humor, energy, and emotional depth.

The entire set is being built by Tono Group, a Lancaster-based architecture and design firm specializing in commercial, residential, and mixed-use spaces. It’s highly unusual for an architecture firm to design a theatrical set, but this collaboration brings an uncanny authenticity to the office environment at the heart of the play.

Designed by California-based scenic designer Matthew Herman, the set mirrors the sleek, controlled, and impersonal nature of corporate spaces. The result is a world that feels eerily familiar yet subtly unsettling, amplifying the humor and absurdity of the story.

Photo Credit: Prima Theatre



Cast of WE'LL GET RIGHT BACK TO YOU



