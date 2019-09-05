Photo Flash: EPAC Presents Kaufman & Hart's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

A classic comedy is coming to Ephrata Performing Arts Center, September 5-14, 2019, THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.

It's the Middle Class versus the Elites in Kaufman and Hart's uproarious comedy THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER. An instant hit when it opened on Broadway in 1939, the play has gone on to be one of the most performed American comedies. A popular film version was released in 1942 starring Bette Davis. THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER, as it is so aptly named, is a comedy play about a dinner guest who long overstays his welcome. Although he originally was forced into bed-rest due to injury, he soon makes himself at home and begins meddling in his hosts' personal lives. Christmastime is a time for giving freely, and Mr. Sheridan Whiteside is freely giving his opinion and insults to the Stanley family, who are stuck with him.

The production, directed by Kenneth Seigh, stars Edward Fernandez as Sheridan Whiteside, Kristie Ohlinger as Maggie Cutler, Jordon Ross Weinhold as Banjo, Lynne DeMers-Hunt as Lorraine Sheldon, Carl Bomberger as Beverly Carlton, Zander Gawn as Bert Jefferson and Elizabeth Pattey as Harriet Stanley. Additional casting includes: Alexander P. Bannon (Professor Metz), Maya Burdick (June Stanley), Bob Checchia (Mr. Stanley), Barbara Strong Ellis (Mrs. McCutcheon), Gene Ellis (Doctor Bradley), Zach Haines (Ensemble), Lisa Harris (Mrs. Dexter), Abby Hoy (Sarah), Rogan Motter (Ensemble), Robin Payne (Mrs. Ernest W. Stanley), Ethan Reimel (Richard Stanley), Preston Schreffler (John) and Joanna Underhill (Miss Preen).

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER runs September 5-14, 2019, at Ephrata Performing Arts Center. For tickets and more information, visit www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com or call EPAC's box office at (717) 733-7966 x 1.

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. Recommended for all audiences.

