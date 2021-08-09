PAW PATROL LIVE! is Coming to Hershey Theatre January 2022

PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" is back and coming to Hershey Theatre on January 22-23, 2022, for five performances. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue," an action-packed, music-filled production. The PAW Patrol are on a roll, returning in person and live on stage! The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will visit Hershey Theatre January 22-23, 2022.

It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that "no job is too big, no pup is too small." Through a unique storyline and upbeat music, Ryder and the pups share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by more than 4.3 million people, providing fans in more than 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to engage through call and response and audience interaction, dance the Pup Pup Boogie and help the pups rescue Mayor Goodway and win the race! Classic theatrical scenery, along with a high-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.PAWPatrolLive.com.