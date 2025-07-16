Original Musical STATIC to Have Expanded Workshop at Scranton Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The original musical STATIC, by Daniel Amedee and Conor Kelly O'Brien, will return this summer with an expanded script and score. A new castâ€”Colin Hendley, Aidan Duez, and Dedrick Kendisâ€”will lead the project in a public presentation on July 31, 2025, through a workshop residency with the Scranton Fringe Festival.

STATIC follows Matthew Riley, a musician confronting his late father's legacy through songwriting and fragmented memory. Spanning four decades, the show explores mental health, sexuality, and intergenerational trauma with raw emotion and inventive structure. Earlier versions of the show have been seen at 59E59 Theaters (East to Edinburgh), the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Cooperage Project in Honesdale, PA, and the Orlando Fringe Festival.

Colin Hendley is a New York-based actor, writer, and composer whose original musical Brighter Than the Sun premiered Off-Broadway at the Chain Theatre in 2024. He has also toured nationally in The Addams Family Musical and performed Off-Broadway in Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! and The Sleepover Show. His play Antarctica, My Home will receive a workshop production this December.

Dedrick Kendis, a graduate of NYU Tisch, brings a passion for unconventional storytelling. Past credits include Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet and The Dentist in Little Shop of Horrors. He is a Brooklyn native and avid baker.

Aidan Duez, a rising junior in the musical theatre program at Slippery Rock University, will make his professional debut with STATIC. Originally from Kingwood, Texas, Duez brings a deep appreciation for indie rock and new works.

The July workshop is produced and directed by Michael Pillot and presented in partnership with the Scranton Fringe Festival, which produces year-round programming in addition to its annual event, running September 25â€“October 5, 2025.

Tickets for the July 31 performance are available at scrantonfringe.org.

Conceived by O'Brien and inspired by the music of Amedee, STATIC has been described by BroadwayWorld as â€œa moving, thought-provoking theatrical experience" with "a clever, well-conceived presentation style."

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER