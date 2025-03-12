Open Stage to Present THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a time when The Diary of Anne Frank is being removed from school curriculums, including in Central Pennsylvania, Open Stage is proudly marking the 25th anniversary of its annual stage production of Anne Frank’s story, continuing to bring it to thousands of local students and community members.

“Censorship and erasing historical truths from classrooms threatens the education of young minds,” said Stuart Landon, producing artistic director of Open Stage. “Open Stage remains unapologetically committed to ensuring that the next generation has access to stories that challenge, inspire and enlighten.”

Open Stage will present performances of The Diary of Anne Frank at the Scottish Rite Cathedral at 2701 N. 3rd Street in Harrisburg on March 25 and 26 at 9:45 a.m. and March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

“The production is more than a play — it is an act of defiance against the forces of ignorance and intolerance that seek to whitewash history,” Landon said. “Through live theatre, we refuse to let Anne’s voice be silenced. The removal of The Diary of Anne Frank from curricula is part of a growing wave of book bans and educational restrictions targeting the topics of racism, genocide, LGBTQ+ identities and historical oppression. Open Stage recognizes that art is one of the most powerful tools for preserving truth in the face of erasure.

“Open Stage remains dedicated to ensuring that access to truth and education is a right, not a privilege. Committed to challenging societal norms, promoting social justice, and fostering empathy, the theatre continues to play a vital role in preserving historical memory and inspiring positive change through thought-provoking performances.”

Each year, the theatre hears from educators who have witnessed firsthand the impact of seeing Anne’s story unfold live. One teacher shared: “One student, who had disengaged from our entire Anne Frank unit in class, sat beside me at the performance, barely paying attention — until, suddenly, he was. When the final moments unfolded, he turned to me in utter shock and whispered, ‘Do they seriously get caught?’ It was as if, for the first time, he truly understood what was at stake. Seeing the story live changed everything for him.” Stories like this remind us: Live theatre changes lives.

“Anne Frank’s story is not just history — it is a warning and a call to action,” said Landon. “Censorship of her story in schools is a disgrace. Every student should have the chance to bear witness to her words, to understand the dangers of hatred, and to see how systemic oppression operates, even today. For 25 years, we have watched young people’s perspectives transform as they experience Anne’s story live, and we are determined to continue this essential work.”

This year’s production of The Diary of Anne Frank is adapted by Wendy Kesselman from the original play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, and is based on Anne Frank’s memoir, The Diary of a Young Girl.

The play is directed by Stacy Reck, stage managed by Chris Krahulec, with lighting by Tristan Stasiulus. The show features a talented cast, including Areanna Kroll as Anne Frank, Mike Kacey as Otto Frank, Lisa Leone Dickerson as Mrs. Van Daan, Gerren Wagner as Edith Frank, Ethan Hommel as Peter van Daan, Preston Schreffler as Mr. Dussel, Matt Golden as Mr. Kraler, and Brian Silva as the officer.

The Diary of Anne Frank production is part of The Good at Heart Festival, which also features a diverse lineup of plays, thought-provoking conversations, and impactful film screenings.

The Diary of Anne Frank will run for three days with morning matinees on March 25 and 26, and one evening performance on March 27. Thousands of students will see Anne Frank’s story at the Scottish Rite Cathedral for the morning matinees, with limited available seating for the public. Following select performances, Tia McMillen, who portrays Miep Gies, will lead a post-show discussion on historical memory and the importance of bearing witness in today’s world. The March 27 evening ASL-interpreted performance is open to the general public.

Over the past 25 years, more than 50,000 students have experienced Open Stage’s staging of this important story, and the theatre continues to receive feedback from educators on the powerful impact this production has on students’ understanding of history and empathy. Thanks to the generosity of community donors, Open Stage is offering limited free tickets for student audiences. Teachers and administrators can email thediary@openstagehbg.com for tickets.

For more information about The Diary of Anne Frank, including ticket information, or to sponsor or get involved with Open Stage’s educational initiatives, visit www.openstagehbg.com. Those interested in contributing to this educational initiative can email development@openstagehbg.com.

