Millbrook Playhouse To Launch BACK AT THE BARN Cabaret Series With Nicholas Carroll

Millbrook Playhouse will launch its brand-new cabaret series, Back at the Barn, on September 19 and 20, 2025, at the Poorman Cabaret. The series celebrates the theater’s talented alumni returning to the stage where their artistic journeys began. The first edition will feature Millbrook veteran Nicholas Carroll, joined by resident Musical Director Mo Ortbal and surprise guests.

The two-night event will combine live music, personal stories, and show tunes, highlighting Carroll’s journey from childhood performer at Millbrook to professional credits on Broadway national tours. Audiences can expect an evening filled with reflection, humor, and the community spirit that has made Millbrook Playhouse a cornerstone of the region’s arts scene.

Nicholas Carroll began at Millbrook Playhouse as a munchkin in The Wizard of Oz in 2006 and later starred in Once Upon a Mattress and The Odd Couple. After earning a BFA in Musical Theatre from Ithaca College, he performed in the national tours of The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady, as well as at regional theaters across the U.S. In 2021, he returned to Millbrook for Yours Sincerely, a Sentimental Journey. Carroll’s next adventure will take him aboard Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on the Disney Dream, where he will play Cogsworth on voyages through the Caribbean and Europe.

Millbrook’s resident Musical Director Mo Ortbal brings over eight seasons of experience and has led productions including Mamma Mia!, Newsies, Godspell, The Addams Family, Elf, and this season’s Tuck Everlasting. For Back at the Barn, she will be joined by Dominic DePasquale on drums and Philip Burlingame on bass.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Stage Right Bar, which opens one hour before the performance.