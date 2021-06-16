Millbrook Playhouse Presents Elephant & Piggie's WE ARE IN A PLAY!

Millbrook Playhouse will present their first live musical indoors in more than a year; Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" based on author Mo Willems' best-selling, beloved, and award-winning children's books. This charming entertainment is perfect for the whole family. Running weekends from June 19 through June 22.

In this delightful storybook adaptation, an elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, "bestus" friends. But sometimes, they face tough questions. What do you wear to a fancy party? Should you share your ice cream? Can two friends play with just one toy? Gerald the Elephant is cautious, but Piggie is, well ... not. In fact, she's even happier and more excited than usual because she and Gerald have been invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles - three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day in which anything is possible. Filled with beloved Mo Willems' characters and lively songs, Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" delivers a hilarious musical experience as two of children's literature's most delightfully amusing characters come to life on stage in their very first play.

Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" Book and Lyrics are by Mo Willems, and Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. Millbrook Artistic Director, David E. Leidholdt leads the production, serving as both Director and Choreographer, and Mo Ortbal serves as the Musical Director. The talented group of actors includes long-time Millbrook performer, Aimee Hunsinger as Piggie, Josh Glover as Gerald the Elephant, and the trio of singing Squirrelles includes Nyah Charles, Tara Wands, and Kelly Long.

Millbrook's "unpossibly" talented team behind the production includes; Set Design by Aaron White and Walter Pigford, Lighting Design by Brooke Reese, and Props Design by V.C. Deener. The Production is Stage Managed by Kayla Shutters.

Performances are Saturday's June 19, and 26 at 10:00 am and Sunday, June 20 and 27 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for children. You can purchase tickets by calling 570-748-8083, online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org, or by coming to the box office any day of the week. Box Office hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and one hour before showtimes. Seating for this production is General Admission and runs apparently 60 minutes.

NOTE: Millbrook Playhouse follows current CDC guidelines. The current policy is that masks are optional for all vaccinated patrons, and we ask that those who are not vaccinated please wear masks while in the building and the theater. This would include ALL Children under 12. Please address any concerns to the Ushers or Box Office.