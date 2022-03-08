Majestic Theater Introduces Open Captions For Most First-Run Films

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater will begin offering open captioned screenings of most first-run films weekly on Tuesdays starting March 15. The screenings aim to make the movie-going experience accessible to more members of the Gettysburg and Adams County communities.

"Open Captions" means that daily movies will be presented with captioned dialogue shown on screen to all viewers, much like a subtitled film in a foreign language. This is in contrast to "closed captions," which can be enabled by movie viewers at the Majestic by using a captioning device available at the Box Office. Presenting movies with open captions makes movies more accessible to people who are deaf, hard of hearing, for whom English is a second language, or who prefer watching movies with captions.

Open captions will be offered for all films for which captions are available every Tuesday at all show times. For any movie show time throughout the week, assistive listening and closed captioning devices are available to all patrons at the Box Office.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.