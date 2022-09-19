Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Will Return to Hershey in 2023

The performance is on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 19, 2022  
GFOUR Productions, winners of 56 Drama Desk and 49 Tony Awards, proudly bring the international hit show Menopause The Musical to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." Now celebrating over 20 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created to celebrate women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.


