MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' Comes to Bucks County Playhouse This Month

Performances run September 20 - October 1, 2023.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo 1 Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
Review: A ROCK SAILS BY at Theatre Harrisburg Photo 2 Review: A ROCK SAILS BY at Theatre Harrisburg
Review: CLYBOURNE PARK at EPAC Photo 3 Review: CLYBOURNE PARK at EPAC
GASLIGHT Comes to Act II Playhouse in September Photo 4 GASLIGHT Comes to Act II Playhouse in September

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' Comes to Bucks County Playhouse This Month

GFOUR Productions are making the U.S. premiere of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ at Bucks County Playhouse for 13 performances beginning September 20 through October 1. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling 215-862-2121. Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® appears as part of the Playhouse’s Visiting Artists Series.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® is the sequel to the long-running, international hit show Menopause The Musical®, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” In its first year on tour, Menopause The Musical 2® continues to empower women dealing with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2® is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

The New Hope run of Menopause The Musical 2® will feature two ensembles of new and returning cast members, including Stacey Harris (Soap Star), Katie Karel (Soap Star), Kimberly Ann Harris (Professional Woman), Cheryl Mullings (Professional Woman), LaDonna Burns (Earth Mother), Ingrid Cole (Earth Mother), Teri Adams (Iowa Housewife), Nancy Slusser (Iowa Housewife). Performance schedule for both casts is forthcoming.

The production is directed by Seth Greenleaf, with Kim Simari (Assistant Director) and Karie Koppel (Dramaturg), based on the original characters created by Jeanie Linders, with additional book and lyrics by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins. The creative team includes Choreography by Jonathan Stahl, Scenic Design by Sean McClelland, Sound Design by David Lanza, Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessiere assisted by Willow McGuinty, and Music Direction by Peter Aylin.

The original Menopause The Musical® debuted in Orlando, Florida and ran Off-Broadway for four years performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that is still running today. In 2007, it opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia and many more. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Beloved for more than 20 years and seen by more than 17 million, Menopause The Musical® has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® will play the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA from September 20 - October 1, 2023. at bcptheater.org or by calling 215-862-2121. Group discounts for 10+ are also available by calling Maurya Joyce-Kershner at 267-930-4816.

 For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Fifth Year of Festival UnBound Returns This Month Photo
Fifth Year of Festival UnBound Returns This Month

Touchstone Theatre opens its 2023-24 season with a fifth year of Festival UnBound: a five-day celebration full of arts-infused events, performances, and hands-on workshops for all. Learn more about the festival lineup here!

2
Ricky Ritzel Will Perform in Gettysburg at 2024 Season Announcement Photo
Ricky Ritzel Will Perform in Gettysburg at 2024 Season Announcement

Gettysburg Community Theatre will announce their 2024 Season during their Mostly Broadway Cabaret on Friday, September 22, 2023. The performance will be led by Award-Winning NYC Cabaret Pianist, Ricky Ritzel. Learn more about the event here!

3
Review: SPACE ODDITY: A CELEBRATION OF DAVID BOWIE at Open Stage Photo
Review: SPACE ODDITY: A CELEBRATION OF DAVID BOWIE at Open Stage

Song after song, these performers pull out all the stops. Space Oddity: A Celebration of David Bowie at Open Stage is a powerful, high-energy show that will have audiences ready to dance in the aisles.

4
Review: LEADING LADIES at Hanover Little Theater Photo
Review: LEADING LADIES at Hanover Little Theater

Douglas D. Cooper (Leo) and Aaron Trusky (Jack) took on the difficult roles of being Shakespearean actors portraying women to con a dying woman and still have the audience cheer for them. Their strong acting skills and comedic timing make this show hilarious. This ensemble cast works well together to pull off the physical comedy and slap-stick humor.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bar Stools
The Belmont Theatre (5/03-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Rock Sails By
Theatre Harrisburg - Krevsky Center (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony's Elgar’s Enigma
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orchid
Pharmacy Theatre (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony Orchestra's Schubert’s Unfinished
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl Group Greats
Prima Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games!
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (3/09-3/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You