MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' Comes to Bucks County Playhouse This Month

GFOUR Productions are making the U.S. premiere of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ at Bucks County Playhouse for 13 performances beginning September 20 through October 1. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling 215-862-2121. Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® appears as part of the Playhouse’s Visiting Artists Series.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® is the sequel to the long-running, international hit show Menopause The Musical®, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” In its first year on tour, Menopause The Musical 2® continues to empower women dealing with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2® is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

The New Hope run of Menopause The Musical 2® will feature two ensembles of new and returning cast members, including Stacey Harris (Soap Star), Katie Karel (Soap Star), Kimberly Ann Harris (Professional Woman), Cheryl Mullings (Professional Woman), LaDonna Burns (Earth Mother), Ingrid Cole (Earth Mother), Teri Adams (Iowa Housewife), Nancy Slusser (Iowa Housewife). Performance schedule for both casts is forthcoming.

The production is directed by Seth Greenleaf, with Kim Simari (Assistant Director) and Karie Koppel (Dramaturg), based on the original characters created by Jeanie Linders, with additional book and lyrics by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins. The creative team includes Choreography by Jonathan Stahl, Scenic Design by Sean McClelland, Sound Design by David Lanza, Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessiere assisted by Willow McGuinty, and Music Direction by Peter Aylin.

The original Menopause The Musical® debuted in Orlando, Florida and ran Off-Broadway for four years performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that is still running today. In 2007, it opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia and many more. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Beloved for more than 20 years and seen by more than 17 million, Menopause The Musical® has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® will play the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA from September 20 - October 1, 2023. at bcptheater.org or by calling 215-862-2121. Group discounts for 10+ are also available by calling Maurya Joyce-Kershner at 267-930-4816.

For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.