Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Emmaus Next Month

Performances are April 21-30.

Mar. 08, 2023  
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Emmaus Next Month

Star of the Day's 2023 Season Opener is all about kids becoming superheroes. Based on the popular children's book, Matilda by Roald Dahl, is zany fun. The musical, which garnered a Tony Award, is heartwarming and sometimes heartbreaking but always inspiring. A little girl leads this roller-coaster of a musical with the power of her imagination and determination to find justice for those who are treated unfairly and oftentimes silenced. Matilda learns her "little" voice can make a "big" difference-a relevant topic in 2023.

"Matilda the Musical sends a timely message to young people that it's ok to speak out against wrongdoings and, in turn, demand justice for all." ~ Kirsten Almeida, Managing Artistic Director at Star of the Day.

The show, which is recommended for ages six and older stars 11 year old Emmaus resident Mia Moyer as the title character Matilda. Mia made her Star of the Day debut in 2021 in Descendants as Cruella DeVille. She has also been since at Pines Dinner Theatre and DeSales University. Mia attends St. Anne's School in Emmaus where she also participates in their performing arts programs.

Also starring in the show are Benjamin Ruth and Andrea Cartagena who will share the role of the terrifying Trunchbull, Jillian Petrie as Miss Honey, Katie Suratt as Mrs. Wormwood, and Julisa Trinidad as Mr. Wormwood. Rounding out the cast are nearly 25 local actors who will bring this timeless classic to life April 21-30 at St. John's UCC in Emmaus, PA.

The director, Will Windsor Erwin, is a native Lehigh Valley resident and has been performing, directing, and teaching in the valley for over a decade. Joining him on the creative staff is Bekah Eichelberger as assistant director, Phillip Wallens as Musical Director, Kirsten Almeida as choreographer, and Alexis Leon as Stage Manager.

Matilda the Musical Performances:

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30PM

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30PM

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:00PM

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30PM

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30PM

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:00PM

Adult Tickets $21, Seniors (65+) $18, Students $16

Performances take place at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049 (Free Parking and Accessible)




Review: THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE at Gamut Theatre Group And Nar&ccedi Photo
Review: THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE at Gamut Theatre Group And Narçisse Theatre Company
Thistle & Salt is a powerful introduction to the works of J. M. Synge and an emotional glimpse into the difficult realities of life in Ireland in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Directed by FL Henley, Jr., Thistle & Salt is an emotional and thought-provoking production.
Gretna Theatre Announces 2023 Season Photo
Gretna Theatre Announces 2023 Season
Gretna Theatre will present their 96th season, including five mainstage productions and four Family Series presentations, all of which will take place this summer at Mt. Gretna Playhouse. Below are descriptions for the mainstage productions.
Review: LOVE, LIES & THE LOTTERY at Hanover Little Theatre Photo
Review: LOVE, LIES & THE LOTTERY at Hanover Little Theatre
The entire cast presents a fast-paced, energetic, and hilarious performance of Love, Lies & the Lottery at Hanover Little Theatre. If you’re looking for an engaging, fun evening with tons of laughter, visit www.hanoverlittletheatre.com!
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE at Dover Area High School Photo
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE at Dover Area High School
The entire cast comes together to draw the audience in and to create a genuine and inspiring production. Even if you don’t have an opportunity to see this particular production before it closes, mark your calendars for Dover Area High School’s musical production next year—it’s sure to be worth it!

More Hot Stories For You


Gretna Theatre Announces 2023 SeasonGretna Theatre Announces 2023 Season
March 7, 2023

Gretna Theatre will present their 96th season, including five mainstage productions and four Family Series presentations, all of which will take place this summer at Mt. Gretna Playhouse. Below are descriptions for the mainstage productions.
Touchstone Theatre Presents THE LAST PLAY This MonthTouchstone Theatre Presents THE LAST PLAY This Month
March 6, 2023

Touchstone Theatre, the region's only ensemble-based theatre, presents The Last Play – a new, two-person show created and performed by real life father-daughter duo Bill and Anisa George.
Sankofa African American Theatre Company to Present ANNE & EMMETT This MonthSankofa African American Theatre Company to Present ANNE & EMMETT This Month
March 4, 2023

Sankofa African American Theatre Company, a professional theatre company in Harrisburg, in partnership with Open Stage, will bring to Central PA, ANNE & EMMETT written Janet Langheart Cohen and directed by Open Stage Artistic Director, Stuart Landon.
Celeste Mancinelli Brings CRYING ON THE CAMINO To The West Shore TheatreCeleste Mancinelli Brings CRYING ON THE CAMINO To The West Shore Theatre
March 3, 2023

Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving true story to tell on Sunday April 2nd at 2pm at The West Shore Theatre 317 Bridge Street, New Cumberland Pa.
Celeste Mancinelli to Bring CRYING ON THE CAMINO To The West Shore Theatre in AprilCeleste Mancinelli to Bring CRYING ON THE CAMINO To The West Shore Theatre in April
March 3, 2023

Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving true story to tell on Sunday April 2nd at 2pm at The West Shore Theatre 317 Bridge Street, New Cumberland Pa.
share