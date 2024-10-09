MARY POPPINS Is Coming to Cavod Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



England, 1910: Young Jane and Michael Banks have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones she has a profound effect on. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

With a cast of more than 30, come be swept away with the Chimney Sweeps and your childhood memories with favorites such as "Step in Time," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," and "Jolly Holiday." Marvel at the creative expertise of actors from our Lancaster Community and enjoy the superb storytelling of the Cavod Theatre stage!

Mary Poppins is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

PERFORMANCES LOCATED AT CAVOD THEATRE:

Friday, October 18th, 6pm DINNER THEATRE

Saturday, October 19th, 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, October 20th, 4pm

Friday, October 25th, 7pm

Saturday, October 26th, 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, October 27th, 4pm

This production is directed by Jaime Hilton.

Cast includes: Sophia Grado as Mary Poppins, Caleb Zimmerman as Bert, Gracelyn Fulmer as Jane Banks, Foster Harris as Michael Banks, Jordan Awe as George Banks, Eliza Moran as Winifred Banks, Kim Tortolano as Mrs. Brill, Josiah Henne as Robertson Ay, Monica DePaul as the Bird Woman, Joanna Mellor as Miss Lark, Hannah Stone as Miss Andrew, Elise Baloche as Mrs. Corry, Melina Stratigos as Katie Nanna, David Fulmer as Admiral Boom, Tommy Miller as Neleus, Brad Vater as Von Hussler, Caleb Heckman as Mr. Northbrook, John Henne as the Policeman, Elvin Martin as the Park Keeper, Hailey Fafel as Valentine.

Ensemble includes: Elise Baloche, Juden Baloche, Monica DePaul, Emily DeRose, Hailey Fafel, David Fulmer, Shenan Hall, Caleb Heckman, John Henne, Josiah Henne, Jonathan Huber, Allyson Hunsicker, Lizzie Knorr, Elvin Martin, Joanna Mellor, Meghan Miller, Tommy Miller, Savannah Saylor, Marian Stephens, Hannah Stone, Melina Stratigos, Emily Tavalare, Mylee Tortolano, Brad Vater, Phoenix Vater, and Anna Wiley.

Understudies include: Anna Wiley as U/S to Mary Poppins, Brad Vater as U/S to Bert, Emily Tavalare as U/S to Jane Banks, and Juden Baloche as U/S to Michael Banks.

Dinner Theatre Ticket: $100; Reserved Seating Ticket: $28; Adult Ticket: $21;

Student Tickets are $18, and Door Tickets are $24. Tickets can be purchased by calling 717-354-3355 Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or online at Cavod.org.

