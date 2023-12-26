Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sondheim Tribute Revue - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 23%

Jeffrey Coon - FULTON HOLIDAY CABARET - Fulton Theatre 10%

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - SHOWTUNE SUNDAYS - The Belvedere Inn 5%

TJ Creedon - COURT STREET CABARET - Open Stage 5%

Beth Darowish - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Theatre Harrisburg 5%

Maya Burdick - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Jeffrey Coon - THE SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 4%

Andrew Williams - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Ryan Boyles - THAT GUY - Keytone Theatrix 3%

YPOC - THE ROOTS - Riverfront Park 3%

Carl Bomberger - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Reji Woods - MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 3%

Stacia Smith - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Sean Young - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Olivia Bartal - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Kristen Brewer - SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES - Servant Stage Company 2%

Reji Woods - SERVANT STAGE CABARET SERIES - Servant Stage Company 2%

Cassandra and Jacob Cummings - SERVANT STAGE CABARET - Servant Stage Company 2%

Randall Frizado - THE SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 2%

Alexis Campbell - COURT STREET CABARET - Open Stage 2%

Dustin LeBlanc - IT'S ME - West Shore Theatre 2%

Isaiah Stoltzfus - MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 2%

Angela Ingersoll - GET HAPPY - Gretna Theatre 1%

Ray Hilton - SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES - Servant Stage Company 1%

Hanniel Sindelar - PELT ROOM PEEPSHOW - Harrisburg Fringe Festival 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 14%

Sarah Reynolds - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Marc Robin - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 7%

Brandon Alexander Shawl - GUYS AND DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 5%

Kayla Hall - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 5%

Joshua William Green - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Courtney Burkholder - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Devin Reedy - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 3%

Katie Conklin - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 3%

Kat Shondeck - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 3%

Meghan McClain - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Gracie Wellmon - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Joshua William Green - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Nicole Angstadt - THE MUSIC MAN - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Sarah Logsdon - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Alexandria Fazzolari - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Mark Martino - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 2%

Kelly Strange - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Cody Smith - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Marc Robin - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 1%

A Kikora Franklin - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 1%

Courtney Burkholder - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Len Pfluger - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 1%

Lauren Kutz - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Rebecca Gentry - THE WILD PARTY - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan J. Moller - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 17%

Lionella Feeney - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Joy Mertz - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 5%

Ashley Druckenmiller - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 5%

Jane stein - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 4%

Kevin Jacob Koski - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fulton Theatre 3%

Elizabeth Drinks - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Ellie Whalen - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Missy Black - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 3%

Anthony Lascoskie - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Fulton Theatre 3%

Paul Foltz - SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Tara Deljanovan - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 2%

Kate Willman and Stacey Burdick - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Paul Foltz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Beth dunkleberger - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Mandi Hurley - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Annelise Deppen - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Jessica Steele - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Tevis Bryant - LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

Paul Foltz - ALADDIN - HACC Theatre 2%

Victoria Layser - THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 2%

John Paul White - GUYS AND DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Linda Bechtel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Reading Civic Theater 1%

Maddie Simpson - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 1%

Amanda Richardson - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Ditzler - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 11%

E. Faye Butler - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 8%

Dean Sobon - GUYS AND DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 6%

Edward R. Fernandez - PASSION - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Marc Robin - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 5%

Joshua William Green - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Steve Aguirre - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 3%

Ryan Brosious - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 3%

Rene Staub - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Travis Horton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Bobby Zaccano - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Len Pfluger - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 2%

Seth Sponhouse - CABARET - Community Theatre League 2%

Jonathan Strayer - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Alicia Brisbois - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 2%

AimeeBeth Davis - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Joshua William Green - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Charles Troxel - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Ashley Byerts - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Kristi Ondo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Ford Haeuser - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 1%

Eric Pope - SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Andrew Angstadt - THE MUSIC MAN - Reading Civic Theater 1%

Jeannette Deangelo - LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dean Sobon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 17%

Marc Robin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 12%

Edward R. Fernandez - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

AimeeBeth Davis - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

Tara Deljanovan - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 4%

Tom Musser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 4%

Robert Chechia - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Marie Fox - CLUE - Community Theatre League 4%

Jeffrey Coon - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 3%

Rachel Luann Strayer - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Aaron Booth - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Gene Hole - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Vicki Schneider and Crystal Ganong - WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT - Tafe theatre arts for everyone 2%

Jeremiah Miller - THE WINTER'S TALE - People's Shakespeare Project 2%

Jack Hartman - ALL MY SONS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Jonathan Strayer - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Ashley Byerts & RJ Lesch - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Reji Woods - RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Edward R. Fernandez - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Kevin Earley - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 1%

Eric Pope - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Greg Koslosky - MISERY - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Jeff Luttermoser - LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Sam Osheroff - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 1%

Rachel Luann Strayer - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - People's Shakespeare Project 1%



Best Ensemble

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 2%

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

9 TO 5 - 1st Street Players 2%

CLUE - Community Theatre League 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 2%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 1%

THE WINTER'S TALE - People's Shakespeare Project 1%

SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 1%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris McCleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 13%

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 9%

Phil Haney - CABARET - Community Theatre League 6%

Josh Murray - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 5%

Dylan Staub - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Chance Reecher - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

Adam Boyer - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Jeff Cusano - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Noah Johnson - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 3%

Abby and Matt Spencer - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Jeff Cusano - LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 3%

Chance Reecher - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Matt Mitra - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Nik Pappas - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Colin Reibel - THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 2%

Jeff Cusano - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Tim Moser - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 2%

Melissa Edwards - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Jeff Cusano - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Philip B. Richard II - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Belmont Theatre 2%

David Heguy - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 2%

Chris McCleary - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Tristan Stasiulis - INTO THE WOODS - Open Stage 1%

Brydon Liddle - CHICAGO - Barebones Theater Ensemble 1%

Steven Armstrong - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Millersville's All Campus Musical Organization 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Cheryl Markle - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

Mat Levine - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

Nathan Patton - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 4%

Seth Shields - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Christianne Roll - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 4%

Michelle DiBona Trefren - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 3%

Ben McNaboe - TITANIC - Fulton Theatre 3%

Ryan Dean Schoening - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Matt Topping - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Walter Bobby McCoy - IN THE HEIGHTS - Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival 3%

Ben McNaboe - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 2%

Brandon Bitner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Jimmy Damore - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

JP Meyer - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Ben McNaboe - RAGTIME IN CONCERT - Fulton Theatre 2%

Ben McNaboe - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 2%

Pete Bourey - NEXT TO NORMAL - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Scott Williams - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Ben McNaboe - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Kim Hostetter - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Yvonne Sadowy - HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN - Gamut 2%

Nick Werner - INTO THE WOODS - Open Stage 2%

Pat McNamee - RUBY - Chambersburg community theatre 2%

Chris Quigley - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Scott Williams - THE WILD PARTY - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 1%



Best Musical

THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 7%

NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

CARRIE - Millersville University Theatre 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 3%

ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

CABARET - Community Theatre League 3%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

GREASE - Fulton Theatre 2%

LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 2%

URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Northampton County Community College Summer Theatre 1%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

RUBY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Reading Civic Theater 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 31%

NEVERMORE - Gretna Theatre 9%

PIECES - Theatre Harrisburg 7%

ANNE BOLEYN: BITCH, WITCH, TEMPTRESS, FEMINIST - Pharmacy Theatre 7%

GIRL GROUP GREATS - Prima Theatre 7%

A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 7%

I DON’T SPEAK SPANISH - Gamut 6%

FRIEND OF DOROTHY - Pharmacy Theatre 5%

HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN - Gamut 5%

PRINCESS RESCUERS - Tafe theatre arts for everyone 4%

ORCHID BY PAUL HOOD - Pharmacy Theatre 3%

CHARLIE/NICK/CHARLEY/NIK - HACC Theatre 2%

ELIZALPHABET - Harrisburg Fringe Festival 2%

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Pharmacy Theatre 2%

VOICES OF THE EIGTH - Gamut 2%

COSMIC TRASH - Gamut 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 16%

Juanita Renay Gray - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Jayden Dominique - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 5%

Kevin Earley - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 4%

Anya Ditzler - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Ashley Calderon - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Cadence Roll - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

Spencer Millay - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 3%

Elizabeth Setzler - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Matt Setzer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Sarah Pugh - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Maia Cenimo - CABARET - Community Theatre League 2%

Tevis Bryant - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Chris Dailey - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%

Rogan Mackenzie - LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 1%

Ashton Ulmer - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Marisa Sponhouse - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 1%

Mark Lenig - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%

Elizabeth Fry - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Blake Hammond - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 1%

Beth Darowish - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Laney Dixon - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Jennifer Davis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Tyler Hanes - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 1%

Kate Morgan - THE PROM - Northampton County Community College Summer Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sharon Mellinger - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

Victor Legarreta - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 11%

Gabrielle Sheller - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Zach Haines - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Curt Dale Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 3%

Donnie Mapes - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 2%

Tevis Bryant - LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

Tim Hippensteel - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Community Theatre League 2%

Jeffrey Coon - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 1%

Aaron Trusky - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Jonah McDonald - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Chuck Ragsdale - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 1%

Nathaniel Hawley - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 1%

Kristie Ohlinger - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Kate Shaw - CLUE - Community Theatre League 1%

Dustin Schneider - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 1%

Chanelle Green - RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Philip Vonada - CLUE - Community Theatre League 1%

Billy Martel - CLUE - Community Theatre League 1%

Gene Hole - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Lebanon community theatre 1%

Andrew Confair - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Community Theatre League 1%

Cathi Musser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 1%

Nick Smith - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Annie Hart - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Jillian Dugan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%

CLUE - Community Theatre League 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Micro Theatre on Broadway 4%

PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 4%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

SHEAR MADNESS - Fulton Theatre 3%

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Lebanon community theatre 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 3%

PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 3%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 3%

THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - People's Shakespeare Project 3%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Carlisle Theatre 3%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 2%

ALL MY SONS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keystone Theatrics 2%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE IN CONCERT - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 2%

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

MISERY - The Belmont Theatre 2%

A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 15%

Kiersten Pruett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

Rene Staub - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 5%

Gerry Gold - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 5%

Tom Musser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 5%

Jorge Cousineau - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 4%

Czerton Lim - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 4%

Zack Spadaccia - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Gerry Gold - CLUE - Community Theatre League 3%

Andrue Morgan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Andrue Morgan - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Janet Hershey - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Curtis Mittong - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Gwen Cox - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 2%

Steve Smith - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - The St. James Players 2%

Gene Hole - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Travis George - SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

John Whiting - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Catie MO & Rick Sheffe - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Gene Hole - NEXT TO NORMAL - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Andrue Morgan - PASSION - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Rick Sheffe - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Glen Broderson - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 2%

Mia Irwin - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 1%

Jordan Janota - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Julie Ferrin - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 17%

Gary Young - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 6%

Alley Cat Studio - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

Grant Patrick - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

AJ Robbins - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 5%

Brandon Miller - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 5%

Brydon Lidle - A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

Grant Patrick - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Brandon Miller - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Seth Barstow - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 3%

Nate Hart - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 3%

Chance Reecher - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Trent Coulon - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Shaun Ressler - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 3%

Jonathan Shuey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Nate Oakley - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Lydia Selman - THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 3%

Grant Patrick - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 2%

Matt Hinton - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Hannah Rovin - HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN - `Gamut Theatre 2%

Johnathan Shuey - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Nate Oakley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Kyle Jensen - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 2%

Trent Coulon - BANDSTAND - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%

Grant Patrick - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

DeQuina Moore - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 17%

Sean Young - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Tyler Price - GUYS & DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 9%

Zach Haines - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Sarah Anne Hughes - PASSION - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Lauren Ritter - THE WILD PARTY - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 2%

Ryan Slusky - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Abby Simon - CABARET - Community Theatre League 2%

Darius Harper - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 1%

Britt Jarkowsky - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Jocelyn Merriman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Kayt Davis - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Crystal Swope - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%

Charis leos - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 1%

Donovan Molloy - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Brandon Shawl - NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Tom Dougherty - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Keith Bowerman - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Bryden McCurdy - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Taylor Elliott - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 1%

Chris Weiss - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Zach Greer - FOOTLOOSE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Melinee Wilson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Aidan Lacey - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Libby Maust - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lynne DeMers-Hunt - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 12%

Kelly Legarreta - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 8%

Rachel Faust - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Travis Zimmerman - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Krissy Wolanin - THE WINTER'S TALE - People's Shakespeare Project 4%

Connie Smith - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 4%

E. Faye Butler - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 4%

Amoretta Shultz - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Sarah Voight - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Amber Gamber - FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Calvin Butler - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Ashley Calderon - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Hadley Qualls - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Joshua William Green - SHEAR MADNESS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Jeremy Ebert - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Wendy Durant - CLUE - Community Theatre League 2%

Korri Slamans - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Abigail Isom - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 2%

Anthony Ariano - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Cameron Wright - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 1%

Annalise Deppen - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 1%

Nathaniel Hackmann - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 1%

Kevin Earley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 1%

Carly Evans - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Ian Wettlaufer - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - People's Shakespeare Project 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 15%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fulton Theatre 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 6%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

GODSPELL - Servant Stage Company 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

DESCENDANTS - Acts of Kindness Theatre 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fulton Theatre 4%

DESCENDANTS - Reading Civic Theater 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage Company 4%

HOLES - The Belmont Theatre 4%

THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 4%

ANNIE - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

NEWSIES - The St. James Players 2%

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Lebanon community theatre 2%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - Keystone Theatrics 2%

RAPUNZEL - Fulton Theatre 2%

ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 2%

ALADDIN - HACC Theatre 2%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Gretna Theatre 2%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Fulton Theatre 2%

HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN - `Gamut Theatre 1%

