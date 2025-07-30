LITTLE WOMEN Musical is Coming To York's Belmont Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Belmont Theatre will present LITTLE WOMEN, the musical, in the theatre's Grumbacher Studio August 8-10 and 14-17. Based on Louisa May Alcott's 19th century semi-autobiographical novel, the show focuses on the four March sisters— traditional Meg, wild, aspiring writer Jo, timid Beth and romantic Amy, and their beloved Marmee, at home in Concord, Massachusetts, while their father is away serving as a Union Army chaplain during the Civil War. Intercut with the vignettes in which their lives unfold are several recreations of the melodramatic short stories Jo writes in her attic studio. Alcott's novel is considered one of the most widely read of all time.

The show is directed by Carter Anstine. Music direction is by Hayden Klinedinst. Choreography is by Cassondra Molloy. Stage Manager is Dylan Staub.

The cast includes Victoria Narvaez as Jo March, Monica D'Imperio as Meg March, Natalie Kerchner as Beth March, and McKenna Spangler as Amy March. Marmee March is played by Julie Roda, Aunt March is played by Ella Bradner, Laurie is played by Corey Strayer, John Brooke is played by Joel Colvin, Professor Bhaer is played by Dan Poole, and Mr. Laurence is played by Kevin Alvarnaz.

he intimate setting of The Grumbacher Studio will make the audience feel right at home during this beautiful story portrayed with music and dance performed by a cast of powerhouse vocalists

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER