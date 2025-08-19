Judy Kaye to Star in DRIVING MISS DAISY at Fulton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fulton Theatre will present Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Driving Miss Daisy, marking the start of the theatre's 2025/2026 Audience Choice Season. This funny and heartwarming production will feature two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Daisy Werthan, Broadway veteran David Jackson as Hoke Coleburn, and acclaimed Philly actor Jared Michael Delaney as Boolie Werthan. The show will be directed by Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer, Marc Robin.

Judy Kaye, a luminary of the stage, brings her incomparable talent to the role of Daisy Werthan. A two-time Tony Award winner, her extensive career includes memorable performances in the Broadway productions of DIANA, ANASTASIA, WICKED, CINDERELLA, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award), SWEENEY TODD, SOUVENIR (Tony Award nomination, LA Ovation Award), MAMMA MIA! (Tony nomination), RAGTIME (LA Ovation Award), PAJAMA GAME, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Tony Award), ON THE 20TH CENTURY (Theater World Award), and GREASE, that has captivated audiences and critics alike. Her portrayal of the sharp-witted and endearing Miss Daisy is highly anticipated.

Joining Ms. Kaye is David Jackson, known for his distinguished career on Broadway in productions of TOMMY TUNE TONITE!, GRAND HOTEL, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, MY ONE AND ONLY, and EUBIE!. Jackson will portray Hoke Coleburn, the compassionate and insightful chauffeur whose relationship with Daisy forms the heart of the play.

Rounding out the principal cast is Jared Michael Delaney, a respected actor from the Philadelphia theatre scene, who will take on the role of Boolie Werthan, Daisy's devoted son. Seen Off-Broadway in 59E59 and at the Fulton in TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE, Delaney's nuanced performances have earned him critical acclaim, and his presence promises a compelling dynamic within the production.

Under the direction of Fulton's Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin, Driving Miss Daisy is set to be a poignant and powerful exploration of friendship, aging, and the changing social landscape of the American South. Robin’s vision will undoubtedly bring fresh insight to this beloved classic.

Driving Miss Daisy tells the story of an unlikely friendship between an elderly white Southern Jewish woman and her African American chauffeur. Set against a backdrop of evolving social attitudes from the late 1940s to the early 1970s, the play explores themes of prejudice, dignity, and the enduring nature of human connection.

Creative Team: Marc Robin (Director), Paul Black (Scenic and Lighting Designer), Eliza McCann (Costume Designer), Seth Asa Sengel (Sound Design), Meg Valentine (Props Designer), Anthony M. Lascoskie, Jr. (Wig Designer), John Atherlay (Production Stage Manager), Sofia Shirey (Assistant Stage Manager), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate).

External Understudies: Aaron Frederick (Hoke Coleburn u/s), Luke Reed (Boolie Werthan u/s), Donna Schilke (Daisy Werthan u/s).