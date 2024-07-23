Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Hershey Area Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hershey Area Playhouse has announced its summer production for 2024, Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE. This jukebox musical centered around the songs of Jimmy Buffett will help the audience escape from their daily life and take an imaginary vacation to Margaritaville.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE tells the story of Tully, a part-time bartender and full-time charmer, who falls in love with a tourist named Rachel. However, when guests in Margaritaville hear about a volcanic eruption, chaos ensues.

Directed by Jasmine Ammons Bucher, this uplifting musical tells a beautiful and powerful story told through song. "Escape to Margaritaville has everything you'd ever want in a feel-good show! Great music, incredible energy, and a guaranteed good time!" Bucher says.

HAP's production of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE features a talented cast from Central PA, including Elias Laureano, Karlee Marroncelli, Amy Jo Brixius, Miguel Santiago, Stacy Erdman, John Mallonee, Joe Tibbs, and Lucas Fernandes. Company members include Nicoletta Ariano, Jaime Carson, Zaria Carter, Molly Finkin, Brett Foltz, Ethan Hoffman, Maria Kollar, Gianna Petrou, Anthony Petrou, Kayla Popp, Chrissy Snow, Natalie Tibbs, Emma Waughen, and Rachel Wilson.

The production also includes a talented creative team of stage workers and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to bring the world of Margaritaville to life. The production staff includes Jasmine Ammons Bucher (director), Kevin Edward Gane (music director), Kristin Foltz Petrou (choreographer), Megan Arnold (stage manager), Rosemary Bucher (producer), Mary Manning (costumes), Miguel Santiago (lighting designer), Trent Coulon (sound designer), and Jeff Miller and Carlton Hoke (set construction).

Don't miss your opportunity to see Hershey Area Playhouse's production of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, running from July 25-28 and August 1-4. Tickets for the show can be purchased at hap.booktix.com.

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC. (www.broadwaylicensing.com)

