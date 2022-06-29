JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Fulton Theatre Beginning This Week

Fulton Theatre opens the regional premier of Jersey Boys Thursday, June 30, 2022. Jersey Boys is the story and history of Frank Valli and The Four Seasons. The production follows the journey of the band's creation, the struggles they faced, and the triumphs that made them one of the most recognizable American rock and roll bands. The show features hits such as Big Girls Don't Cry, Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, and many more.

Jersey Boys is a jukebox musical with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The story is presented in a documentary-style format told from the point of view of the members of the band. Jersey Boys premiered on Broadway in 2005 running until 2017. The show won four Tonys, including Best Musical. Jersey Boys has had two North American national tours and two national tours of The UK and Ireland. There have been productions of the show in London's West End, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Melbourne, Singapore, South Africa, The Netherlands, Japan, Dubai, and China. The Fulton Theatre is proud to bring this international hit to Central PA!

Fulton Theatre is partnering with Clair Global, a technology company specializing in live production headquartered in Lititz, PA. In 1966, brothers Roy and Gene Clair provided the sound equipment for a young rock n roll band while performing in concert at Franklin and Marshall college. The band was The Four Seasons and the sound equipment success changed the face of rock and roll touring forever and marked the beginning of Clair Global.

The Jersey Boys acting company features Jonathan Mousset (Frankie Valli), Nathan Cockroft (Tommy DeVito), John Battagliese (Bob Gaudio), Matthew Amira (Nick Massi), Joey Abramowicz (Bob Crewe & Others), Jim Ballard (Gyp DeCarlo & Others), Tony Lawrence Clements (Joey (Pesci) & Others/u/s Frankie Valli), Randy Jeter (Barry Belson & Others), James LaRosa (Norm Waxman & Others/u/sTommy DeVito), Daniel Velasquez (Hank Majewski & Others/u/s Bob Gaudio), Alex Drost (Joe Long & Others/u/s Nick Massi), Desirée Davar (Mary Delgado & Others/Dance Cpt.), Megan Nicole Arnoldy (Lorraine & Others), Emily Kelly (Francine & Others), Katherine Lindsley (Ensemble & Swing), Joshua William Green (Stosh & Others/u/s Barry B), Chris Fitting (Pit Singer/ Understudy), Sara Shomgard (Pit Singer/ Understudy), Brad Myer (Pit Singer/ Understudy), Andrew Zahn (Pit Singer/ Understudy).

The creative team for Jersey Boys is comprised of Mark Martino (Director), Nicolas Dromard (Choreographer), Logan Medland (Musical Director), Timothy Markus (Stage Manager), Katie Wilhelm (Deck Stage Manager), Tyler Miller (Deck Stage Manager), Charles S. Kading (Set Designer), Beth Dunkelberger (Costume Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Colin Riebel (Video Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).