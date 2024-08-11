Interview: Matt Michael of JERSEY BOYS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice’s musical Jersey Boys premiered in 2004 before a run on Broadway from 2005-2017. Jersey Boys is based on the history of The Four Seasons. Filled with fantastic songs that transport the audience to another time, Jersey Boys is an audience favorite, and, from August 16-September 28, audiences can catch this Tony Award winning rock ‘n’ roll musical at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. Matt Michael takes on the role of lead guitar player Tommy DeVito.

BWW: I know you’ve shared this story with us before, but I love it so much, so tell us again, how did you first discover your love of performing and what do you love most about performing?

Matt Michael: I was working at a bar in upstate New York and one of my regulars came in. We were talking and he asked me, “what do you want to do with your life?” At the time, I didn’t really have an answer—I wasn’t going to school, I was just working at the bar. But I told him people were always telling me I should try acting. He went into a corner and made a call, and when he came back he told me, “I just got you in a local production of Cats.” I didn’t really know much about the show other than seeing some commercials on the TV, and I knew it looked a little weird, but I went to rehearsals. We had about 3 months of rehearsals, and then we came to opening night. I think I only had one line, most of the time, I was like “move that set piece over there and that piece over there.” We did the show with a sold-out audience of around 200. And when the lights came up at the end of the show and we received a standing ovation from the crowd, I just got this rush of energy from the crowd. I thought “this is what I want to do with my life.” And I haven’t stopped since then.

BWW: What advice would you give to someone who was interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts?

Matt Michael: Don’t. Just kidding. What I would say is just to stick with it. Through all the ups and downs in the industry, just keep with it. That’s the advice I always got, anytime I would see a Broadway show and ask someone for advice, they’d say to just keep swinging. If you know you have a gift, if you think you have what it takes, just stick with it and eventually something will hit.

BWW: For those who may not know much about the individual members of The Four Seasons, tell us a little about your character Tommy DeVito.

Matt Michael: Tommy DeVito is the man who started the group. They had many iterations with people coming in and out of the group as they were often in and out of jail. They were all constantly up to no good. Finally, they put Frankie Valli in the group because they needed someone and he had this angelic voice, so they knew he could really do something for the group. Then they added Bob Gaudio, who was sort of the mastermind behind the music, and they really took off from there.

BWW: Some of your audience members will have listened to The Four Seasons during their own childhood and teen years, others, like me, grew up listening to them because our parents listened to them. How familiar were you with The Four Seasons and their music prior to the show?

Matt Michael: I have been a huge fan of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons pretty much my whole life. Long before I was a performer, I was a huge fan. I had them playing on my Pandora playlist and other people would look at me funny. You know, my friends were all listening to rap and hip hop, and there I was listening to The Four Seasons. In fact, not long after I became an actor, Jersey Boys was the first show I saw on Broadway. And Tommy DeVito was really the first role I fell in love with. So, playing Tommy is an actual dream come true for me every time I get to perform it.

BWW: What is your favorite song in the show and why is it your favorite?

Matt Michael: There are so many hits in the show, it’s just wild. My favorite is “Who Loves You”. It’s at the very end of the show, and there’s just something about how the cymbal hits at the beginning that just gets me every time. “Cry for Me” is a great song because it’s the first time they come together, and it’s the song probably most theatre boys are familiar with, but if I could only pick one song it would definitely be “Who Loves You”.

BWW: What is one thing from the show that you think will surprise audiences.

Matt Michael: How good a story it actually is. People who have done this show explain that it’s really a play with music. Sometimes with musicals you don’t expect to be moved, but this show gets really deep and real. It is based on a real story about real people, and of course they took some liberties for the show—in fact, the full true story is probably even crazier. It’s still funny and fun and lighthearted at times, but really explores these real people dealing with real problems, and I think audiences will be captivated by that.

BWW: In your opinion, what is it about rock music from the 50s and 60s that people still love so much today?

Matt Michael: It was simple and it was fun. It’s really odd because you listen to some of the melodies and the words, and it’s simple but at the same time it’s classy and elevated. It’s a great balance—the music just moves you to bop your head.

BWW: Is there anything else you’d like to let our readers know?

Matt Michael: Jersey Boys is just a really great show and I think people will be blown away by it. it’s almost sold out already, so get your tickets now. The cast is incredible—we put it together in five days—some of us have done it before, but everyone really stepped up to pull it together, and I’m excited to bring it to Lancaster!

Visit dutchapple.com to get your tickets for Jersey Boys before it’s too late!

