IN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrights

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present its upcoming production of "IN THE HEIGHTS," the award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which will run from June 9-18 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts located at 100 Carlisle Ave in York, PA.
"IN THE HEIGHTS" tells the story of the vibrant Latino community living in Washington Heights, New York City. The musical is a celebration of family, friendship, and community and explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the pursuit of the American Dream.
The cast and crew of DreamWrights' production of "IN THE HEIGHTS" are thrilled to bring this powerful and uplifting show to the local community. The production is directed by Chris Velez, with musical direction by Don Carn and choreography by Luis Santiago. The talented cast includes Louis Salazar, Gianalis Ortiz, James Manjo, Tshyona Dagnachew, Danara Muldrow, Rio Gonzalez, Emmanuella Brown, Rhea Flores, Jon Diaz Ramos, Gabriel Casey, Gage Shackelford, Tim Cruz, Kevin Cruz, Zachary Claghorn, Lydia Diaz, Janay Elliott, Rico Feliciano, Carrine Lawson, Kevin Mercedes, Joel Perez, Moraingelee Ramos, and Nala Yates who will bring the characters and the story to life on stage.
"We are excited to bring this show to DreamWrights!" said Chris Velez, the director of the production. "IN THE HEIGHTS is a celebration of the diversity and culture of the residents of this neighborhood of Washington Heights. We hope that our production will inspire and uplift audiences of all ages and backgrounds."
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is a non-profit organization that strives to provide creative educational experiences through inclusive inter-generational performance and theatre arts programming. Their productions are entirely produced by local volunteers, and all proceeds go towards supporting their mission and educational programs.
Running concurrent with the production is a curated art gallery titled "¡MIRA!". The exhibit will feature the work of seven local Latino artists: Rosa Luz Catterall, Lucy Giboyeaux, Kara Gonzales, Elizabeth Johnson, Luz Marrero, Anna Judith Santiago, and Miguel Viera. "The art exhibit is created by Latinx artists. Each artist chose to incorporate elements of their identity, heritage and style into their artwork", said Rosa Luz Catterall, who curated the show. "The theme is "¡MIRA!" - which commands attention from the viewer to look at our unique range of expressions as Latinx artists." The show will be on display in the Rutter's Concession Gallery during the entire run of "IN THE HEIGHTS". Theatre doors and Gallery/Concessions open one hour prior to the performance and seating opens 30 minutes prior.
Tickets for "IN THE HEIGHTS" are available now and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the DreamWrights Box Office at (717) 848-8623. Tickets will be available for sale at the door at a $2 upcharge, if seating is available.
Cast:
Louis Salazar - USNAVI DE LA VEGA
Gianalis Ortiz - NINA ROSARIO
James Manjo - BENNY
Tshyona Dagnachew - VANESSA MORALES
Danara Muldrow - "ABUELA" CLAUDIA
Rio Gonzalez - SONNY DE LA VEGA
Emmanuella Brown - DANIELA
Rhea Flores - CARLA
Jon Diaz Ramos - KEVIN ROSARIO
Gabriel Casey - CAMILA ROSARIO
Gage Shackelford - PIRAGUA GUY
Tim Cruz - GRAFITTI PETE
Ensemble:
Kevin Cruz
Zachary Claghorn
Lydia Diaz
Janay Elliott
Rico Feliciano
Carrine Lawson
Kevin Mercedes
Moraingelee Ramos
Nala Yates
Production Team:
Chris Velez - Director
Angela Gonzalez - Assistant Director/Properties
Izzy Masquelier - Production Stage Manager
Luis Santiago - Choreographer
Don Carn - Musical Director
Nikki Sullivan - Vocal Director
Roth Preap - Rehearsal Pianist
Jay Schmuck - Technical Director/Projectionist
Gregory DeCandia - Lighting Designer
Dean Wiltsie - Sound Designer
Wim Ney - Scenic Designer
Jason Miller - Scenic Carpenter
Ariel Linebaugh - Costume Designer
Simone Davis - Assistant Costumer
Missy Taylor - Deck Lead/Stage Manager
For more information, please visit DreamWrights' website at https://dreamwrights.org/ or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
"IN THE HEIGHTS" at DreamWrights is Sponsored in Part by NiSource Charitable Foundation and Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania
