IN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrights

Performances run June 9-18.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: HOLES at The Belmont Theatre Photo 2 Review: HOLES at The Belmont Theatre
Review: HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN at Reclaim Artist Collective At Gamut Theatre Photo 3 Review: HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN at Reclaim Artist Collective At Gamut Theatre
Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo 4 Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at Gettysburg Community Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrights

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present its upcoming production of "IN THE HEIGHTS," the award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which will run from June 9-18 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts located at 100 Carlisle Ave in York, PA.

"IN THE HEIGHTS" tells the story of the vibrant Latino community living in Washington Heights, New York City. The musical is a celebration of family, friendship, and community and explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

The cast and crew of DreamWrights' production of "IN THE HEIGHTS" are thrilled to bring this powerful and uplifting show to the local community. The production is directed by Chris Velez, with musical direction by Don Carn and choreography by Luis Santiago. The talented cast includes Louis Salazar, Gianalis Ortiz, James Manjo, Tshyona Dagnachew, Danara Muldrow, Rio Gonzalez, Emmanuella Brown, Rhea Flores, Jon Diaz Ramos, Gabriel Casey, Gage Shackelford, Tim Cruz, Kevin Cruz, Zachary Claghorn, Lydia Diaz, Janay Elliott, Rico Feliciano, Carrine Lawson, Kevin Mercedes, Joel Perez, Moraingelee Ramos, and Nala Yates who will bring the characters and the story to life on stage.

"We are excited to bring this show to DreamWrights!" said Chris Velez, the director of the production. "IN THE HEIGHTS is a celebration of the diversity and culture of the residents of this neighborhood of Washington Heights. We hope that our production will inspire and uplift audiences of all ages and backgrounds."

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is a non-profit organization that strives to provide creative educational experiences through inclusive inter-generational performance and theatre arts programming. Their productions are entirely produced by local volunteers, and all proceeds go towards supporting their mission and educational programs.

Running concurrent with the production is a curated art gallery titled "¡MIRA!". The exhibit will feature the work of seven local Latino artists: Rosa Luz Catterall, Lucy Giboyeaux, Kara Gonzales, Elizabeth Johnson, Luz Marrero, Anna Judith Santiago, and Miguel Viera. "The art exhibit is created by Latinx artists. Each artist chose to incorporate elements of their identity, heritage and style into their artwork", said Rosa Luz Catterall, who curated the show. "The theme is "¡MIRA!" - which commands attention from the viewer to look at our unique range of expressions as Latinx artists." The show will be on display in the Rutter's Concession Gallery during the entire run of "IN THE HEIGHTS". Theatre doors and Gallery/Concessions open one hour prior to the performance and seating opens 30 minutes prior.

Tickets for "IN THE HEIGHTS" are available now and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the DreamWrights Box Office at (717) 848-8623. Tickets will be available for sale at the door at a $2 upcharge, if seating is available.

Cast:

Louis Salazar - USNAVI DE LA VEGA

Gianalis Ortiz - NINA ROSARIO

James Manjo - BENNY

Tshyona Dagnachew - VANESSA MORALES

Danara Muldrow - "ABUELA" CLAUDIA

Rio Gonzalez - SONNY DE LA VEGA

Emmanuella Brown - DANIELA

Rhea Flores - CARLA

Jon Diaz Ramos - KEVIN ROSARIO

Gabriel Casey - CAMILA ROSARIO

Gage Shackelford - PIRAGUA GUY

Tim Cruz - GRAFITTI PETE

Ensemble:

Kevin Cruz

Zachary Claghorn

Lydia Diaz

Janay Elliott

Rico Feliciano

Carrine Lawson

Kevin Mercedes

Joel Perez

Moraingelee Ramos

Nala Yates

Production Team:

Chris Velez - Director

Angela Gonzalez - Assistant Director/Properties

Izzy Masquelier - Production Stage Manager

Luis Santiago - Choreographer

Don Carn - Musical Director

Nikki Sullivan - Vocal Director

Roth Preap - Rehearsal Pianist

Jay Schmuck - Technical Director/Projectionist

Gregory DeCandia - Lighting Designer

Dean Wiltsie - Sound Designer

Wim Ney - Scenic Designer

Jason Miller - Scenic Carpenter

Ariel Linebaugh - Costume Designer

Simone Davis - Assistant Costumer

Missy Taylor - Deck Lead/Stage Manager

For more information, please visit DreamWrights' website at https://dreamwrights.org/ or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

"IN THE HEIGHTS" at DreamWrights is Sponsored in Part by NiSource Charitable Foundation and Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania

Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at Gettysburg Community Theatre




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

Review: SHEAR MADNESS at Fulton Theatre Photo
Review: SHEAR MADNESS at Fulton Theatre

Go see it once, twice or a dozen times. No two shows will be the same-except they will all be hilarious!

Brandywine Battlefield Parks Brews At The Battlefield Event Photo
Brandywine Battlefield Park's Brews At The Battlefield Event

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates have announced their first-ever Brews at the Battlefield event at Brandywine Battlefield Park scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. 

Hershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Photo
Hershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra invites the community to celebrate Independence Day with the 20th annual free concert on the lawn of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “An American Salute” begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023. There is no rain date for the concert. 

Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo
Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Audiences can experience this challenging play at Gettysburg Community Theatre through May 21st.The cast and crew at Gettysburg Community Theatre creates an intense experience that forces us to ask hard questions about how we view ourselves, others, and our world.


More Hot Stories For You

IN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrightsIN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrights
Hershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical CenterHershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Touchstone's Annual FRESH VOICES Showcase Features The MFA Class Of 2024Touchstone's Annual FRESH VOICES Showcase Features The MFA Class Of 2024
Gretna Theatre to Present Family Series This SummerGretna Theatre to Present Family Series This Summer

Videos

Video: Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role Video Video: Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Curious George : The Golden Meatball
Gretna Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLYBOURNE PARK
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PROM
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (7/27-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical
Gretna Theatre (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clinical Trials
Pharmacy Theatre (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland
Gretna Theatre (8/24-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marian and Friends Ventriloquist
Gretna Theatre (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley
Gretna Theatre (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Great Balls of Fire
Gretna Theatre (7/28-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You