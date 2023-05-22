IN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrights

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present its upcoming production of "IN THE HEIGHTS," the award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which will run from June 9-18 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts located at 100 Carlisle Ave in York, PA.

"IN THE HEIGHTS" tells the story of the vibrant Latino community living in Washington Heights, New York City. The musical is a celebration of family, friendship, and community and explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

The cast and crew of DreamWrights' production of "IN THE HEIGHTS" are thrilled to bring this powerful and uplifting show to the local community. The production is directed by Chris Velez, with musical direction by Don Carn and choreography by Luis Santiago. The talented cast includes Louis Salazar, Gianalis Ortiz, James Manjo, Tshyona Dagnachew, Danara Muldrow, Rio Gonzalez, Emmanuella Brown, Rhea Flores, Jon Diaz Ramos, Gabriel Casey, Gage Shackelford, Tim Cruz, Kevin Cruz, Zachary Claghorn, Lydia Diaz, Janay Elliott, Rico Feliciano, Carrine Lawson, Kevin Mercedes, Joel Perez, Moraingelee Ramos, and Nala Yates who will bring the characters and the story to life on stage.

"We are excited to bring this show to DreamWrights!" said Chris Velez, the director of the production. "IN THE HEIGHTS is a celebration of the diversity and culture of the residents of this neighborhood of Washington Heights. We hope that our production will inspire and uplift audiences of all ages and backgrounds."

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is a non-profit organization that strives to provide creative educational experiences through inclusive inter-generational performance and theatre arts programming. Their productions are entirely produced by local volunteers, and all proceeds go towards supporting their mission and educational programs.

Running concurrent with the production is a curated art gallery titled "¡MIRA!". The exhibit will feature the work of seven local Latino artists: Rosa Luz Catterall, Lucy Giboyeaux, Kara Gonzales, Elizabeth Johnson, Luz Marrero, Anna Judith Santiago, and Miguel Viera. "The art exhibit is created by Latinx artists. Each artist chose to incorporate elements of their identity, heritage and style into their artwork", said Rosa Luz Catterall, who curated the show. "The theme is "¡MIRA!" - which commands attention from the viewer to look at our unique range of expressions as Latinx artists." The show will be on display in the Rutter's Concession Gallery during the entire run of "IN THE HEIGHTS". Theatre doors and Gallery/Concessions open one hour prior to the performance and seating opens 30 minutes prior.

Tickets for "IN THE HEIGHTS" are available now and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the DreamWrights Box Office at (717) 848-8623. Tickets will be available for sale at the door at a $2 upcharge, if seating is available.

Cast:

Louis Salazar - USNAVI DE LA VEGA

Gianalis Ortiz - NINA ROSARIO

James Manjo - BENNY

Tshyona Dagnachew - VANESSA MORALES

Danara Muldrow - "ABUELA" CLAUDIA

Rio Gonzalez - SONNY DE LA VEGA

Emmanuella Brown - DANIELA

Rhea Flores - CARLA

Jon Diaz Ramos - KEVIN ROSARIO

Gabriel Casey - CAMILA ROSARIO

Gage Shackelford - PIRAGUA GUY

Tim Cruz - GRAFITTI PETE

Ensemble:

Kevin Cruz

Zachary Claghorn

Lydia Diaz

Janay Elliott

Rico Feliciano

Carrine Lawson

Kevin Mercedes

Joel Perez

Moraingelee Ramos

Nala Yates

Production Team:

Chris Velez - Director

Angela Gonzalez - Assistant Director/Properties

Izzy Masquelier - Production Stage Manager

Luis Santiago - Choreographer

Don Carn - Musical Director

Nikki Sullivan - Vocal Director

Roth Preap - Rehearsal Pianist

Jay Schmuck - Technical Director/Projectionist

Gregory DeCandia - Lighting Designer

Dean Wiltsie - Sound Designer

Wim Ney - Scenic Designer

Jason Miller - Scenic Carpenter

Ariel Linebaugh - Costume Designer

Simone Davis - Assistant Costumer

Missy Taylor - Deck Lead/Stage Manager

For more information, please visit DreamWrights' website at https://dreamwrights.org/ or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

"IN THE HEIGHTS" at DreamWrights is Sponsored in Part by NiSource Charitable Foundation and Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania