Hershey Symphony Celebrates Beethoven, October 29

Coming up next, The Hershey Symphony presents Donny Most, lovable “Ralph Malph” from the beloved and timeless series “Happy Days”.

Oct. 22, 2021  

The Hershey Symphony will perform "Beethoven's Belated Birthday Bash" on October 29, 2021 at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre. The concert celebrates his 251st birthday since he was cheated out of his 250th in 2020.

The concert will begin with the Egmont Overture, a stormy dramatic work just in time for Halloween, followed by Piano Concerto, #4 in G featuring Pianist Kenneth Osowski. The orchestra will conclude the evening with the mood-elevating Symphony #4.

Coming up next, The Hershey Symphony presents Donny Most, lovable "Ralph Malph" from the beloved and timeless series "Happy Days" on November 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. Most will bring an entire memory book of the "Good ol' Days" as well as a tribute to his musical heroes, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr. and Bobby Darin. Audience members can reminisce about yesteryear with Donny and a special "Hollywood-style" orchestra playing the Great American Songbook and the music of "Happy Days."

Tickets for all concerts range from $20 to $29 and can be purchased directly through the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website at www.HersheySymphony.org.


