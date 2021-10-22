Hershey Symphony Celebrates Beethoven, October 29
The Hershey Symphony will perform "Beethoven's Belated Birthday Bash" on October 29, 2021 at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre. The concert celebrates his 251st birthday since he was cheated out of his 250th in 2020.
The concert will begin with the Egmont Overture, a stormy dramatic work just in time for Halloween, followed by Piano Concerto, #4 in G featuring Pianist Kenneth Osowski. The orchestra will conclude the evening with the mood-elevating Symphony #4.
Coming up next, The Hershey Symphony presents Donny Most, lovable "Ralph Malph" from the beloved and timeless series "Happy Days" on November 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. Most will bring an entire memory book of the "Good ol' Days" as well as a tribute to his musical heroes, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr. and Bobby Darin. Audience members can reminisce about yesteryear with Donny and a special "Hollywood-style" orchestra playing the Great American Songbook and the music of "Happy Days."
Tickets for all concerts range from $20 to $29 and can be purchased directly through the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website at www.HersheySymphony.org.