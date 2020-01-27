Hershey Area Playhouse to Present LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE

Hershey Area Playhouse will present Love, Loss and What I Wore, a play written by Nora and Delia Ephron and based on the 1995 book of the same name by Ilene Beckerman.

Appearing for the first time on a Central Pennsylvania stage, the acclaimed play is made up of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covering all the important subjects-mothers, prom dresses, buying bras, hating purses, wearing black and even Madonna. The show uses fashion as a device for telling stories about women's lives.

"This show highlights the obsession women have with their wardrobe," says director Jennifer Feldser. "It features women at various ages, recalling a significant event or emotional memory linked to an article of clothing. Nora and Delilah Ephron stitched together 28 vignettes, so unique yet so familiar to so many women."

With a mix of humor and heart that the Ephrons brought to the likes of Sleepless in Seattle and My Blue Heaven, this is a show for anyone.

Along with Feldser, the show is produced by Kristin Einsel and the cast is made up of a dynamic group of 11 women, plus a pint-sized pup named Finnegan. Marte Engle, Megan Giles, Jilly Harris, Renee Howard, Kathy Luft, Elizabeth McKissick, Dana Micciche, Colleen Mullikin, Aleax Olivera, Donna Testa and Alyce Washington appear in multiple vignettes over the course of the show.

Love, Loss and What I Wore will be dedicated to George Nye, a founding member of the Playhouse and a mentor, teacher, and friend of Feldser.

The show runs February 13 to 16 and 20 to 23. Thursday through Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for teens/adults and $17 for those ages 12 and under. Tickets are available by visiting www.HersheyAreaPlayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse's box office at 717-533-8525.





