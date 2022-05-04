Hershey Area Playhouse Presents A Celebration Of Cole Porter From May 19- 21

The Hershey Area Playhouse presents Hot 'N' Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration! Presented here with wonderfully fresh arrangements with some contemporary twists, over 50 of his songs are woven into a show that feels as much like a book musical as a revue. By turns wry, irreverent, romantic, touching and hilarious, this is a postmodern Cole Porter evening unlike any other. The show will run Thursday, May 19, Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, at 7 pm.

For this special show, guests can take an interactive seat and be a part of the show! These best seats in the house include a selection of wines and snacks with the ticket price.

"Hot 'N' Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration! is a Broadway revue like audiences have never experienced. Over 50 classic Cole Porter songs are turned on their heads with new arrangements in various styles," says director Kevin Edward Gane. "These songs are going to pull audiences into their stories in a completely different way. This show is really a celebration of not only an amazing composer, but also a celebration of what makes us human."

Audiences will see how "Anything Goes" with a musical sampling of unexpected arrangements including a '50s doo wop version of "I Get a Kick Out of You" and a stunning a cappella arrangement of "In The Still of The Night."

With a blend of returning Hershey Area Playhouse veterans and some new faces, this show brings back the production team that brought down the house with Rock of Ages and features an extraordinary cast of talented performers ranging in age from 20 to 60. The cast includes a student from Lebanon Valley College and a recent vocal graduate of Penn State University, as well as one of the founders of the Apollo Awards, Tony Measley.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $20 for children, and can be purchased at hersheyareaplayhouse.com. Four on-stage tickets per night are available at $75 per ticket or $150 for the table that includes a selection of wines and snacks. To purchase the special seats, contact Jasmine Ammons Bucher at jasmine.bucher@gmail.com or call the box office at (717) 533-8525.

Hershey Area Playhouse (www.HersheyAreaPlayhouse.com) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing residents of the community with an opportunity to participate in the creation and production of a theatrical experience. Since its inception in 1999, Hershey Area Playhouse has staged dozens of productions at numerous venues around the Hershey area. In April 2007, the Playhouse opened its new permanent home, Hershey Area Playhouse at Country Meadows.