Gretna Theatre and Prima Theatre to Present THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY

Gretna Theatre is bringing a theatrical concert experience to Lebanon County with The Music of Queen + Journey, created by Lancaster’s celebrated Prima Theatre. For two performances only, audiences will be treated to the iconic sounds of two of the most legendary rock bands in music history.

This isn't your average tribute show. Featuring three powerhouse vocalists — seen on Broadway and America’s Got Talent — backed by a stellar four-piece rock band, the show delivers hit after hit, from “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Are the Champions” to “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Any Way You Want It.”

What makes this concert special is its contagious energy and top-tier talent. Add in custom costuming, vibrant lighting, confetti blasts, and bubble effects, and you’ve got a high-octane, joy-filled night of music — all set on the open-air stage of historic Gretna Theatre.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or just ready for a great night out, The Music of Queen + Journey promises an experience that will have you singing, cheering, and feeling fully alive.

Two performances only! August 22 & 23 at 7:30pm.

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER