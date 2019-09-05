Gretna Theatre Gala Draws Supporters For 93 Years Of Theatre Magic!

Some of Central Pennsylvania's biggest theatre supporters and businesses will gather at the annual Gretna Theatre Gala, which will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at The Hotel Hershey. The event is celebrated as "The Magic of Theatre", an elegant evening to support the growing artistic and educational efforts of America's Oldest Summer Theatre.

The evening will entertain audiences with Michael Misko, internationally acclaimed magician, a delicious 3 course dinner and drinks, as well as silent and live auctions full of outstanding items from businesses across Central PA and beyond. The 2019 Gala will also honor the late Larry Phillips for his generosity and dedication of service to Gretna Theatre throughout its' history.

The Gala is the largest fundraising event of Gretna Theatre each year, providing financial support to not only the shows seen each summer onstage, but their educational programs that include the one of-a kind Touring Outreach Program that impacts thousands of students each year through live theatre in local schools, a Professional Summer Internship Program, and educational workshops for theatre enthusiasts of all ages.

Current sponsors include Penn State Health, UPMC, William and Carol Christ, Stephen R. Gibble Esq. and Member's First. Gala Co-Chairs: Elizabeth Alger and Janice Gunnells are supported by a committee including Dr. David Bronstein, William Christ, Sharon Dietz, Heather Hohenwarter, Brian Kurtas, Mary Anne Ritter, Marcia Ostfeld Shivoder, and Regina Sukanick. Organizational sponsorships and advertising for the event are still available, in addition to individual tickets. For more information, please visit gretnatheatre.org/gala or call Regina Sukanick, Development Manager at 717-964-3322 X 5.





