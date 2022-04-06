Gamut Theatre's Young Acting Company Partners With Rasika School of Dance to Present PANCHATANTRA TALES

Opening April 8, Panchatantra Tales will debut at Gamut Theatre for one weekend only! Through a partnership with Rasika School of Dance, Gamut's Young Acting Company is excited to present this "first-of-its-kind" production, dubbed the "Aesop's Fables of India." The show features a fusion of Indian classical and folk dances for the first time on a Central Pennsylvania theater stage. Audiences can expect a fantastic showing of professional dances, fight choreography, costumes, and an all-around spectacle for all ages. Don't wait - this show is ONE WEEKEND ONLY and expected to sell out.

This play is co-directed by Gamut's Executive Director, Melissa Nicholson, and Rasika's Founder and Artistic Director, Rachita Menon Nambiar. This is the first time Rasika School of Dance has partnered with a stage play, bringing Indian Dance to the Central Pennsylvania theater scene. The show is performed by students ages 7-18, dancers and actors alike. Nambiar is excited to bring these stories from her childhood in India to life, right here in Harrisburg: "This project takes me back to my childhood, a much simpler time, when I used to visit my grandparents in Kerala, India by train. My father used to purchase Panchatantra story books from the train station, and my brother and I used to love reading these same stories while relishing savory snacks!"

So, for those of us who have never heard the stories, what's the play really about?

A noble king in ancient India has three big problems: his children, the reckless and lazy royal princes. Fearing for the future of his people, the king consults with a wise guru, who agrees to teach the young princes through a series of animal stories and folk tales. These interwoven lessons form the basis of the Panchatantra ("Five Treatises"), one of the world's most popular collections of fables. Through wisdom, humor, and dance, the princes learn about dharma - the duties and virtues expected from each of us - and the importance of being part of a bigger picture.

Shows are April 8-10, 2022 - Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM, and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 PM.

