Gamut Theatre Announces Safety Protocols in Place For Reopening

Gamut Theatre has announced it is reopening in September! The theatre has created a list of safety precautions that will be upheld upon reopening.

Check out the list below:

Purchasing Tickets

51 tickets available for each show (Gamut operating at 25% capacity)

Tickets must be purchased in advance online or by mail

Tickets available in singles, doubles and triples

All patrons must agree to Health & Safety Protocols before purchase

Arriving at Gamut

Masks are required when entering and at all times in the theatre

Masks must cover your mouth and nose

Enter through side door on Strawberry Street; Patrons who need ADA access may use front door

Temperature will be screened before entering; Anyone with 100.4+ temperature cannot enter

Have your e-ticket on your smartphone or printed ticket ready for touchless scanning. Contact us if you need your ticket printed for pickup.

Before the Performance

Traffic flow will be one-way for entering and exiting the Select Medical Mainstage

Peggy's Pub will be open before show and drinks may be ordered from seats. Please consider bringing your own straw to limit plastic waste!

Restrooms will be open before, during and after performances with 3 patrons allowed at a time. Overflow line must wait outside 6 feet apart. Men's room: entrance lobby. Women's room: Capital BlueCross lobby

Theatre seating is divided to keep cohorts together with 6-feet distance from others

The Performance

Shows will be one act with no intermission and will run for 45-90 minutes

Printed programs will not be available; Programs can be accessed online with a smartphone or tablet

Guests encouraged to exit the building expediently after the performance

Keeping Clean

Hand sanitizer will be provided, but we encourage you to bring and use your own

Alcohol spray and antibacterial wipes will be used on door handles, handrails, elevator buttons and other frequently touched surfaces

Before shows, seating armrests and seats will be wiped down with alcohol spray and antibacterial wipes

Restrooms will be thoroughly cleaned before and during performances with alcohol spray and antibacterial wipes

Learn more about the theatre, upcoming shows, and more at https://www.gamuttheatre.org/.

