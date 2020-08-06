Gamut Theatre Announces Safety Protocols in Place For Reopening
The theatre has announced it is reopening in September.
Gamut Theatre has announced it is reopening in September! The theatre has created a list of safety precautions that will be upheld upon reopening.
Check out the list below:
Purchasing Tickets
51 tickets available for each show (Gamut operating at 25% capacity)
Tickets must be purchased in advance online or by mail
Tickets available in singles, doubles and triples
All patrons must agree to Health & Safety Protocols before purchase
Arriving at Gamut
Masks are required when entering and at all times in the theatre
Masks must cover your mouth and nose
Enter through side door on Strawberry Street; Patrons who need ADA access may use front door
Temperature will be screened before entering; Anyone with 100.4+ temperature cannot enter
Have your e-ticket on your smartphone or printed ticket ready for touchless scanning. Contact us if you need your ticket printed for pickup.
Before the Performance
Traffic flow will be one-way for entering and exiting the Select Medical Mainstage
Peggy's Pub will be open before show and drinks may be ordered from seats. Please consider bringing your own straw to limit plastic waste!
Restrooms will be open before, during and after performances with 3 patrons allowed at a time. Overflow line must wait outside 6 feet apart. Men's room: entrance lobby. Women's room: Capital BlueCross lobby
Theatre seating is divided to keep cohorts together with 6-feet distance from others
The Performance
Shows will be one act with no intermission and will run for 45-90 minutes
Printed programs will not be available; Programs can be accessed online with a smartphone or tablet
Guests encouraged to exit the building expediently after the performance
Keeping Clean
Hand sanitizer will be provided, but we encourage you to bring and use your own
Alcohol spray and antibacterial wipes will be used on door handles, handrails, elevator buttons and other frequently touched surfaces
Before shows, seating armrests and seats will be wiped down with alcohol spray and antibacterial wipes
Restrooms will be thoroughly cleaned before and during performances with alcohol spray and antibacterial wipes
Learn more about the theatre, upcoming shows, and more at https://www.gamuttheatre.org/.